Dog owner argues she deserves same flexibility as mothers of human kids

By Alice Dear

Since getting her dog, Frank, Mary says she finally understands how hard it is for working mothers.

A dog owner has spoken out about wanting the same "understanding and flexibility" as mothers of human children.

The woman, Mary Madigan, explained in an article on KidSpot that, just like mums have to pick their children up from school, she also needs to pick her dog up from day care.

In the article, Mary writes: "I promise I’m not a Millennial monster who doesn’t understand how hardworking mothers are", before going on to add that "getting a dog has made me realise how hard it is for working mothers".

Mary got her dog, Frank, in 2021 and argues that, like mums of human children, she experiences the same 'mum guilt' as them.

She says that she feels terrible when she leaves her dog alone for the day, and that day care for him is very expensive.

Mary explained that she often turns down social outings if they are not dog-friendly and that her work "doesn't feel quite as important anymore".

She argued that having Frank – who she calls her 'son' – has added an entire extra workload to her life, but that she can't access any of the flexibility provided to mothers with children.

Mary wrote in the article: "I watch as working mums can head off early, introduce flexible hours or work from home more often with absolute envy.

"I realise my privilege here; I work in an industry that generally wants to help, support, and empower women. So, there are systems in place to help mums balance it all."

She continued: "But I feel we need to push that same support towards mums with pets. I know they aren’t children; I know I’m not a mum, and I can never understand the full extent of the burden, but I do love my dog more than I imagined was possible."

