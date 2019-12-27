Mum-of-seven asks friends to donate 27k for dream Disneyland wedding

The bride-to-be has begged for help after claiming it's 'impossible' to save.

A mum has sparked debate after asking the public for money to fund her dream Disneyland wedding.

The woman took to Facebook to request $35,000 (£27,000) for hotels, food, transport and the wedding after claiming it's 'impossible to save' the funds needed.

She wrote: "My husband and i would love very much to be able to have our dream wedding at florida disney world resort.

"However between bills and our children. We just dont have enough money saved up its close to impossible it seems like to save back money when you have children. 7 to be exact."

The woman said that she wants to tie the knot on the six year anniversary of the day they met, adding: "Due to (my husband-to-be's) recent heart attack we would like as much help as possible to have this happen.

"Wed also like for his grandmother to be able to attend. She would need her nurse there with her so we would need to be able to cover those expenses as well.

"The hotel stays, food, transportation, gas money for those in their own vehicles, and then the resort.

"We are doing our best to set back what we can but we figured wed ask for some help along the way."

The post was shared by a friend to a wedding shaming Facebook group, who wrote that she had past history of asking the public for money.

The friend wrote: "Within the last year, she also had a go fund me for a new van, plus recently posted an extremely detailed (and not cheap) Christmas list for herself and her kids."

A number of people flocked to the comment section to blast the woman, with one writing: "you throw the wedding you can afford. Begging for money from strangers and acquaintances on the Internet is tacky AF."

Another added: "Appalling. Some people... shameful. There's plenty of park district basements you can get married in for 10% of that cost. Get real and get responsible."