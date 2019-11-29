Mum reveals genius hack to get fitted bed sheets to stay in place

On Air Now
29 November 2019, 15:17 | Updated: 29 November 2019, 15:19
The mum has told how she uses a magnet and spoon trick to keep her sheets in place.
A mum has revealed a genius hack to keep her fitted bed sheets in one place, revealing that she uses a spoon and magnet trick to do so.
She shared the hack on Facebook group Mrs Hinch made me do it, sharing a clip filmed by the Bright Side.
The video shows a woman using cheap metal spoons to secure her bedding, which she bends and places on each side of the corner of the mattress.
She places the sheets on top, and keeps the spoons in place with magnets - therefore ensuring the sheets stay put.
Facebook users rushed to thank her for sharing the hack, with one writing: “Great hacks! Thanks!”
Another added: “I need that bed magnet.”
And a third wrote: “Very useful, rather inspirational.”
