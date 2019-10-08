Mum praises 79p Aldi shampoo for halving the time it takes to wash her daughter's hair

The shampoo has been praised by parents. Picture: Aldi/Facebook

The mum has claimed that the bargain shampoo also left her daughter's hair shinier than ever before

A mum has praised a 79p Aldi shampoo for halving the time it takes to wash her daughter's hair.

The woman - named Laverne - claimed that the Lacura Mango Kids' '2 In 1 Conditioning Shampoo' has stopped bath time being a 'chore', and said that her daughter's hair is shinier than ever since using it.

Taking to Facebook group Extreme Couponing, Laverne shared a photo of her daughter's hair, writing alongside it: "So, every hair wash day is such a chore with the length of my daughters hair, and the time it takes.

Mums can't get enough of the bargain shampoo. Picture: Aldi

"I always use branded shampoo/conditioner, I picked this up in Aldi for 79p!!

"I honestly couldn’t be happier with it.

"Took me half the time it usually takes, much cheaper products and the result is just as amazing."

Many users rushed to add their own experiences with the shampoo - and the post has attracted around 5,000 likes and 1,000 comments.

One person wrote: "I use this its fantastic. Smells amazing too."

She said the shampoo made her daughter's hair shinier than ever before. Picture: Facebook

Another added: "They don't always have it stocked...so when they do I buy it in bulk...my daughter has really tangled hair and this is the best shampoo I've found...and we've tried loads...it also smells amazing."

And a third said: "We love this shampoo! So easy to brush after too."

