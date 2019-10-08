Dad slammed for destroying his eight-year-old son's artwork to teach him a lesson

8 October 2019, 12:33

The dad has been slammed on Reddit (stock image)
The dad has been slammed on Reddit (stock image). Picture: Getty

The anonymous parent ripped up his son's drawing as a punishment for him doing the same to his sister

A dad has come under fire for revealing that he ripped up his eight-year-old son's artwork to teach him a lesson.

The father revealed that he did so because his son is always mean to his sister, six, and had ripped up a drawing of hers and told her 'this means nothing to me'.

In retaliation, the father picked up a piece of art that the son had done, that was 'was nothing sentimental and he didn't work hard on it', and ripped it up - saying that it meant nothing to him.

The dad asked Reddit whether he thought the punishment was justified (stock image)
The dad asked Reddit whether he thought the punishment was justified (stock image). Picture: Getty

He wrote on Reddit: "He cried and ran to my wife.

"She told me I shouldn't have done that and it’s different for a brother to be a jerk to their sister but I shouldn’t have stooped to his level - but I feel like it was a needed lesson and he wouldn’t do it again because now he knows how it feels."

He asked the forum whether they thought he was right to give him son a 'taste of his own medicine' - and commenters weren't impressed.

One wrote: "You're the a**hole because it’s sooo different coming from a parent vs sibling.

"There are different ways to help him see how his action made her feel.

"You say the craft you broke was something that wasn’t sentimental and he didn’t work hard on but that’s through your eyes. He’s an eight year old and it’s probably a much bigger deal to him."

Another added: "He was acting like a child because he IS a child. Why were you acting like a child?"

