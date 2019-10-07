Mum shares A&E nurse’s Haribo hack to help determine if a child has broken a bone

7 October 2019, 15:11

One woman has said an A&E nurse shared the hack with her [STOCK IMAGE]
One woman has said an A&E nurse shared the hack with her [STOCK IMAGE]. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

This Haribo hack will help determine if your child has broken a bone, says A&E nurse.

One mum has taken to Facebook to share words of wisdom from an A&E nurse.

Netmum editor Wendy Wood took her daughter Grace, 4, to A&E after the little girl fell during her first day of school.

During her visit, a nurse shared a hack with her which helps access whether a child has broken a bone in their face or not.

She explained to her that you should give your child a Haribo sweet, and that if they can chew it they haven’t broken anything.

The mum took her daughter to A&E after she fell during school
The mum took her daughter to A&E after she fell during school. Picture: Getty

If they can’t, that need to visit a doctors as soon as possible.

Wendy Wood wrote in her Facebook post: “Nifty mum-trick I learned today from a brilliant A&E nurse.

“If your child has bashed their face and you're worried they may have broken a bone, give them a Haribo to chew. If they can't chew it, get to A&E sharpish!"

The nurse said that chewing a Haribo can reveal if a child has broken bones in their face
The nurse said that chewing a Haribo can reveal if a child has broken bones in their face. Picture: Getty

However, not everyone is convinced.

Many people have commented on the post telling people not to use this technique as it is not reliable.

One person wrote: “This is appalling. If they have any broken bones, you are causing more pain; they could even choke on a sweet. They could also have other injuries including concussion.

"This is one of the most stupid and dangerous things I have ever heard. Please do not do this.”

Another added: “I’ve been fortunate enough to work in A&E for most of my working life. Never, in my entire career if parent brought a child to me concerned about a facial fracture would I use a haribo to make a diagnosis. Not at home, not in the playground, not with my own kids.”

Other parents have hailed the hack “genius” with one saying: “I’ll be carrying Haribos everywhere”.

More Parenting

See more More Parenting

This head lice repellent claims to keep nits at bay

Parents go wild for £5 head lice repellent spray that could keep nit outbreaks at bay
Charley has shared a glimpse of her latest parenting hack

Emmerdale’s Charley Webb reveals clever parenting hack for when son Bowie needs ‘time out’
A mum has revealed her genius hack for getting her children to be quiet

Mum goes viral after sharing glow-in-the-dark PJs hack to make her kids calm down
One school girl refused to answer an 'offensive' maths question

Outraged schoolgirl, 9, refuses to answer ‘offensive’ maths question that compared girls' weights
Parents are raving about this 'Elf Surveillance'

'Elf Surveillance' camera hailed as 'genius' by parents claiming it stops kids from misbehaving before Christmas

Trending on Heart

Tesco Turkey Curry & Bhaji Wrap (£2.50)

Tesco's 12 Christmas sandwiches are about to drop - and there's a vegan option

Food & Health

Sinead is involved in a heartbreaking cervical cancer storyline

Corrie's Katie McGlynn shows off transformation ahead of Sinead Tinker's exit

Celebrities

Stacey wasn't happy with Joe's laziness

Stacey Solomon complains Joe Swash didn't get up to help her clean the house until 12:18pm

Celebrities

Pizza Express could face an uncertain future

Fears over future of PizzaExpress amid 'talks over £1billion debt'
The infant was caught speaking on her Instagram

Emotional Stacey Solomon delights fans with adorable video of baby Rex's 'first words'

Celebrities

The Emmerdale stars are now dating

Emmerdale stars Chelsea Halfpenny and James Baxter reveal they’re dating in real life years after leaving soap

TV & Movies