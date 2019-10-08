Five Disney 50p coins featuring Cinderella and Snow White have been released

8 October 2019, 16:19 | Updated: 8 October 2019, 16:24

Five new Disney coins have been released
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Five new 50p coins have launched featuring some of the nation’s favourite Disney princesses.

Disney fans will now be able to get their hands on coins delicately printed with the likes of Cinderella and Snow White.

Images from fairy tales Aladdin, Jack and the Beanstalk and Dick Whittington will also be available to mark the festive season.

All five coins feature the title of the pantomime plays alongside an illustration created by artist Ian Rank-Broadley.

While the Cinderella coin features a pumpkin drawing, Snow White is written inside a poisoned apple and Aladdin's has a magic lamp and flying carpet.

Jack can be seen climbing his beanstalk, while Dick Whittington is accompanied by his cat.

These coloured coins can be bought for £325
Unfortunately, if you’re lucky enough to pick up one of these adorable coins you won't be able to spend them in UK shops.

Read More: Rare Peter Rabbit 50p coin sells for a whopping £621 on eBay - do you have one?

This is because they’re being released by the Guernsey Treasury rather than the Royal Mint. But they will still look pretty amazing in your coin collection…

You can purchase the coins from Westminster Collection’s website and all five will set you back £30, while a colourful set costs a whopping £325.

Read More: Royal Mint release new poppy coin to mark 100 years of Remembrance Day

Twenty thousand of the coins will be released into circulation in the British Isles later in October.

This means the 50p could be one of the most desirable as the rarest coin is thought to be Kew Garden's which has 210,000 currently in circulation.

This comes after a rare Peter Rabbit 50p coin entered circulation last month - and it could be worth thousands.

The Royal Mint released a new batch of Peter Rabbit coins, and the PR people behind The Great British Coin Hunt also re-released 400 old Peter Rabbit coins - meaning the public can get them at face value.

According to a report from Devon Live, these coins could show up anywhere in the country.

The Royal Mint has said that the Peter Rabbit coins are "commemorative", and will "not be entering general circulation" - but that doesn't stop the public using them in shops themselves.

