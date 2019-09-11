Royal Mint release new poppy coin to mark 100 years of Remembrance Day

11 September 2019, 16:26 | Updated: 11 September 2019, 16:28

Royal Mint are marking 100 years of Remembrance Day
Royal Mint are marking 100 years of Remembrance Day. Picture: Royal Mint
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

A new £5 coin has been released to commemorate the history of Remembrance Day.

On November 11th this year, it will be 100 years of Remembrance Day in the UK.

Each year, we remember the members of the armed forces who died in World War I, and from then on all that have passed while in the line of duty.

READ MORE: Britain's 'rarest' 50p could be worth thousands, is it in your purse?

To mark a decade for Remembrance Day – also known to many as Poppy Day - Royal Mint have released a new £5 coin.

The Remembrance Coin is an uncirculated coin which is a “keepsake for a veteran or military enthusiast”.

The Remembrance Day coin was designed by Harry Brockway
The Remembrance Day coin was designed by Harry Brockway. Picture: Royal Mint

The coin has the date World War I official ended, 1919, and this year’s date, 2019, on it.

The coin also has a colourful poppy on it, with the quote We Will Remember Them embossed around it.

The Remembrance Day coin was designed by Harry Brockway, who explained that it was the poppy that inspired his designs.

He said: “The story goes that the red poppy grew in abundance on the churned-up soil of the Western Front.

The Gold Proof coin is on sale for £2,375
The Gold Proof coin is on sale for £2,375. Picture: Royal Mint

“I cannot be the only one to notice that red poppies seem to be everywhere in our hedgerows and fields 100 years later.

“When the Royal British Legion decided to adopt the red poppy as the symbol of Remembrance, I imagine that they had in mind the delicacy of the flower, on its long, elegant stem, and I wanted to emphasise that feature in my design.”

He went on: “I thought the best way to do that was to have a single poppy, so there was space to show the long, winding stem with the seemingly oversized flower head."

The uncirculated version of the coin will set you back £17, while other versions are much more expensive.

The Silver Proof Piedfort version of the coin is £170, the Silver Proof version is £90, and the Gold Proof coin is £2,375.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Period tracker apps are sharing sensitive data with Facebook, research reveals

Period tracker apps are sharing sensitive data with Facebook, research reveals

News

There is set to be an invasion of mosquitos this week as temperatures rise

Experts warn UK over mosquito INVASION as temperatures hit 25C
A man has spent £30k on a £100 speeding fine

Dad spends £30k of his children’s inheritance fighting £100 speeding fine
Napping is said to be good for your health

Napping regularly could dramatically reduce the risk of heart attack, study finds
If you're after a free upgrade, follow this easy trick

Here's how you can bag a free hotel room upgrade, according to a travel expert

Travel

Trending on Heart

Greg Shepherd posing with Billie Faiers and daughter Nelly

What does Greg Shepherd do? Job, age and Instagram revealed as he returns to The Mummy Diaries

Showbiz Hub

paul Knightley

Sam Faiers boyfriend Paul Knightley: Job, family and age revealed

Showbiz Hub

Billie and her mum Sue with Dave

Who is Sam and Billie Faiers’ stepdad Dave Chatwood and why did he spend time in prison?

Celebrities

Mark has opened up about his Who Do You Think You Are appearance

Mark Wright on the lasting impact Who Do You Think You Are appearance will have on his kids with Michelle Keegan

TV & Movies

Emmerdale bosses SUSPEND Asan N’Jie after Jamie Lomas TV Choice Awards row

Emmerdale bosses SACK Asan N’Jie after Jamie Lomas TV Choice Awards row

TV & Movies

Gemma Collins has revealed that she's using weight loss jabs

Gemma Collins stuns fans with swimsuit snap after revealing she's back on controversial weight loss injections

Celebrities