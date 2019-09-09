Britain's 'rarest' 50p could be worth thousands - is it in your purse?

9 September 2019, 16:36

Are the rare coins lurking in your purse?
Are the rare coins lurking in your purse? Picture: Getty/Royal Mint

The rare 50 pence coin has just entered circulation - and could be worth a huge amount of money

A rare Peter Rabbit 50p coin that could be worth thousands has entered circulation.

The Royal Mint has just released a new batch of Peter Rabbit coins, and the PR people behind The Great British Coin Hunt have just re-released 400 old Peter Rabbit coins into circulation - meaning the public can get them at face value.

The coins could be lurking somewhere in the UK
The coins could be lurking somewhere in the UK. Picture: Getty

According to a report from Devon Live, these coins could show up anywhere in the country.

The coins can also be bought from The Royal Mint for £10 - and you can get a Silver Proof for £65 and a Gold Proof version for £795.

The Royal Mint has said that the Peter Rabbit coins are "commemorative", adding that they would "not be entering general circulation" - but that doesn't stop the public using them in shops themselves.

The commemorative coins have been released into circulation
The commemorative coins have been released into circulation. Picture: Royal Mint

Kellie from the Great British Coin Hunt team said: "We are circulating the 2019 Peter Rabbit. We're hoping we're going to get 40 volunteers to help us do this around the country.

"I'm in Devon this weekend visiting the family, so I'm circulating the coins around this area."

