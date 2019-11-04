Mum-of-six's fury as daughter's birthday is 'ruined' after £28 Deliveroo KFC sent to wrong address

The mum was absolutely furious with the mishap. Picture: Stoke Sentinel/BPM Media

The mix-up has left the mum absolutely clucking furious with the food delivery company.

A mum has been left devastated after Deliveroo ruined her daughter's birthday by sending her order, which was just shy of £30, to the wrong address and she was STILL charged.

Dawn Bayley, 38, ordered a KFC from the takeaway chain via delivery website Deliveroo as an 11th birthday treat for her daughter Erica.

READ MORE: Raging mum 'cancells Christmas' after cheeky son racks up £8k in Xbox add on bills

Dawn has called the whole situation 'daylight robbery'. Picture: Stoke Sentinel/BPM Media

However, a mix-up entering her address online meant the family, who live in the Bucknall area of Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, were left hungry and £28.29 out of pocket.

Dawn ordered food for herself, her mum Angela Bayley and daughters Tinisha-Jade, 12, birthday girl Erica, and two-year-old Alysia-Rose.

Mum-of-six Dawn said: “I was going into hospital the next day, which was Erica’s birthday, so we decided to have her treat the night before and she wanted KFC.

“It was the first time I had used Deliveroo. I put this address in but my phone is linked to my old address in Tunstall so it somehow changed to that one, but left both house numbers.

The KFC was delivered to the wrong address. Picture: PA

“The delivery driver rang me because he had gone to Tunstall. I realised what had happened and explained to him I was really sorry.

"I asked if he could still deliver it – I offered to pay extra for his fuel and said if it was cold it would be my fault, but he said he couldn’t and I wouldn’t be getting my payment back.

"I don’t understand why no one called to check the address when there were two house numbers on the order – there was obviously some mistake.

“I was really angry. The only reason for getting a takeaway was for my daughter’s birthday. I eventually ended up going on Just Eat and ordering pizza, and spending another £20.”

Dawn said a friend later contacted Deliveroo customer services on her behalf and was told a refund would be made, but it had not appeared on her account.

Dawn said: “I was fuming. It’s daylight robbery. It was my technical error so if it turned up late and cold I didn’t mind that, but I should still get the food.

“I usually use Just Eat or Foodhub and I’ve never had this problem with them. It was the first time and the last time I will use Deliveroo.”

They never got the huge meal they ordered for her birthday. Picture: Getty

Dawn's mum Angela, 61, added: "I think it's shocking, paying for something and then being told you can't have it. I won't use them again."

Deliveroo said the incident had been investigated and Dawn has now been issued with a refund.

A spokesman for the company said: “The query for this customer has now been answered and a full refund has been applied back to her card.”