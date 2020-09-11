Mum furious as maid of honour demands 12-year-old daughter pays £450 towards hen party

A woman is outraged after a bride tried to charge her daughter £450. Picture: Getty Images

The maid of honour has charged each bridesmaid £450 towards the bridal shower and hen do.

A maid of honour has been slammed by her friend after she requested a 12-year-old bridesmaid help fund the bridal shower and hen do.

Ahead of the big day, the wedding party were all told to contribute £466 towards the cost of the parties each.

But one mum was left with a bill of over £900 when the request included her 12-year-old daughter as well.

The anonymous woman has since taken to Reddit to ask for some advice on the demand.

In her post she explained: "My younger brother is getting married next year and I am a bridesmaid along with my daughter who is a junior bridesmaid and my other daughter is the flower girl.

A mum has slammed her friend for charging her £900 for a bridal shower. Picture: Getty Images

"So all of the adults are in a Facebook text chain and we're trying to figure out the party and everything and I'm hoping that you guys can help.

"Every wedding I've been in or my daughter has been in the adult bridesmaids paid for the bridal shower which included decorations, food, venue, cake, favours, games.

Read More: Woman creates incredible hall table using cardboard box for less than £20

She continued: “Never once have I ever heard of a child or parent of a child being financially responsible for that. I've always seen it where it's split between the adult bridesmaids.

"Am I wrong for thinking this? Maid of honor and I just got into a heated debate over this for over an hour.

"I don't feel that the two young girls or their parents should have to worry about paying for their share of the party.”

To add insult to injury, the unnamed mum then revealed that the junior bridesmaids would have to help ‘chip in’ for the bachelor and bachelorette party as well.

She added: “You're all going to Atlantic City for the weekend and the bridal party has to pay for travel costs and staying there in the hotels and all the food and booze for the whole weekend."

Unsurprisingly, the post sparked a huge debate, with many users slamming the maid of honour for demanding so much money.

"That is ridiculous,” one person slammed, while another agreed: “Okay, that doesn’t make any sense. It’s ridiculous to ask or to expect kids to pay for anything.”

A third added: "First off this is insane! Who spends that much money on showers and bachelorette parties. And no, the children don’t have to pay their share. Pretty sure they won’t be chugging the mimosas and whooping it up on the weekend away."

Updating the thread a little later, the mum explained that she’d since spoken to her brother about the incident and said the couple were shocked.

She added: "My brother and SIL had no idea this party was being planned so extravagantly. Neither one of them want a shower that is going to cost this much.”

Now Read: Lily Allen marries Stranger Things star David Harbour in amazing Las Vegas wedding