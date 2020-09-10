Lily Allen marries Stranger Things star David Harbour in amazing Las Vegas wedding

Lily Allen got married to David Harbour in Vegas. Picture: Instagram

Happy couple Lily Allen and David Harbour have shared photos from their wedding day.

Lily Allen has married Stranger Things actor David Harbour in Las Vegas this week.

The 35-year-old has shared the first photos from their incredible nuptials which included an Elvis impersonator and burgers.

The couple - who have been together a year - started their celebrations by getting officiated by the King of Rock and Roll who serenaded the happy couple.

Lily's daughters Ethel and Marnie were seemingly the only guests present on their wedding day, and can also be seen in the sweet photos.

After tying the knot, Lily and David posed for more snaps on the Vegas strip.

Here, Lily’s stunning 60s inspired Dior dress can be seen in full view featuring an off the shoulder detailing and row of buttons down the front.

Read More: Peter Andre's wife Emily says baby plans have been ‘put on hold’ due to coronavirus

She wore her hair in a loose bun which was detailed with a two-tiered lace veil, while David opted for a simple navy suit for the occasion.

The newlyweds later celebrated by getting burgers from famous burger restaurant In-N-Out.

David - who plays Hooper in Stranger Things - also shared photos on his own Instagram page.

He captioned it: "In a wedding officiated by the king himself, the people’s princess wed her devoted, low born, but kind credit card holder in a beautiful ceremony lit by the ashen skies courtesy of a burning state miles away in the midst of a global pandemic.

"Refreshments were served at a small reception following.”

This is Lily’s second wedding after she married Sam Cooper in 2011.

The star was pregnant at the time at the time and the ceremony took place in Crantham, Gloucestershire in a small church.

The couple split in May 2018 after Lily admitted to cheating on her husband.

She told Vulture at the time: "I lost my sense of self. I lost my identity. I was being a bad mum. I was being bad at my job. I’d wake up on a tour bus in the middle of Wisconsin and be so hung-over.

"I cheated on my husband. All I wanted to do was be with my kids. I wasn’t even making any money."

Lily then went on to find love with DJ Merdian Dan, but the pair split shortly before she met David.

Now Read: UK weather: Met Office predicts sizzling 31C heatwave next week