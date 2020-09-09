Peter Andre's wife Emily says baby plans have been ‘put on hold’ due to coronavirus

Peter Andre's baby plans have been put on hold. Picture: Instagram

Emily Andre has said she won't be having another baby with Peter during the pandemic.

Peter Andre has made no secret of the fact he wants to have another baby.

But it looks like his wife Emily isn’t so keen as she’s admitted the coronavirus pandemic has ‘put her off’ becoming a mum again.

The 31-year-old is an NHS doctor who worked throughout the pandemic, and said this made her realise she doesn’t want to go through pregnancy during such 'different times'.

Writing in her OK! magazine column, she said: "I've spoken to a lot of people who are pregnant or have given birth during this time and they've told me it's a really different experience because of who can come with them to appointments or even when they're in labour.

"It slightly puts me off having a baby during this time, because the scans and other aspects are such precious moments that are lovely to share with someone else."

Emily is already mum to Amelia, six, and Theo, three, who she shares with Pete, while also helping to take care of his elder children with ex Katie Price - Junior, 15, and Princess, 13.

The star previously said she would like to add to their brood when youngest Theo went to school in September.

Also writing in her regular column, she penned: "Pete has said Princess really wants us to have another baby, and I think Millie (Amelia) would also say yes to another sibling, too.

"At the moment, I'm happy with the way things are and am in no rush for another baby.

"Whenever I think it's a good idea I just remember how far we've come and how lovely things are with the kids now."

Meanwhile, Emily went on to congratulate new mum, Katy Perry on sharing a candid photo of her post-baby body just five days after welcoming daughter, Daisy.

Katy Perry shared a post-baby selfie. Picture: Instagram

Commenting on the snap, Emily wrote: "I think she looks awesome!

"The fact you can still see her tummy is demystifying the reality of giving birth as you don't just snap back into your previous shape days later.

"This is an honest picture of the reality and it's great for someone as famous as her to show it."

