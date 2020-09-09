Kate Ferdinand reveals she's expecting a boy in gender reveal with Rio's kids

By Polly Foreman

Kate Ferdinand has revealed the gender of her baby on Instagram.

Kate Ferdinand has announced that she's expecting a boy, posting an adorable photo of husband Rio's children at the gender reveal party.

The former TOWIE star, 29, who is expecting her first child, captioned the post: "it’s a boy 💙💙💙 me and tia are outnumbered 😮🙊🤣".

The pictures showed Rio's kids Lorenz, 13, Tate, 11, and Tia, nine, celebrating as blue confetti was released.

Kate and Rio announced that they were expecting in June by posting a video of them telling the kids the happy news.

Alongside the clip, Kate wrote: "The crazy house is about to get a little bit crazier 🙊... every time I watch this it makes me cry, the best reaction 😢❤️🤗 Baby Ferdy we are all so excited to meet you 💗💙".

The video began with them looking at baby pictures, with the kids being heard reminiscing about their childhoods.

Kate said: "I think Tia you look the same", to which Tia replied: "That one looks like me."

Kate then instructed them to: "Look at it page by page, that's right."

Lorenz read out a message reading: "Before we used to argue everyday of the week, now for the next chapter. Guess what?"

Kate then said: "I'm pregnant!" and showed off her baby bump, exclaiming: "Did you not notice guys?"

The children were seen jumping for joy at the news. Tia exclaimed: "Sister, sister", while the boys kept asking: "Are you actually?".

This is Kate's first pregnancy. She is step mum to Rio's kids, who he shares with his late wife Rebecca Ellison. Rebecca sadly died of cancer in 2015.

