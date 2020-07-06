Kate Ferdinand shows off growing baby bump as she gives update on 'tough' pregnancy

Kate Ferdinand has opened up about pregnancy. Picture: Instagram

Pregnant Kate Ferdinand has shared a photo of her growing baby bump, telling fans she can’t stop touching it.

After revealing she is expecting her first child with Rio Ferdinand last month, Kate Wright has shared a sweet photo of her blossoming bump.

Taking to Instagram, the 29-year-old star posted a mirror selfie, writing alongside it: “Unsure why I keep having photos touching my bump… but here I am doing it again.”

This comes after Kate and Rio, 41, announced their exciting news by sharing a video of the moment they first told his three kids - Lorenz, 13, Tate, 11, and Tia, nine - they have a sibling on the way.

Kate Ferdinand has showed off her pregnancy bump. Picture: Instagram

Former football player Rio wrote alongside it: “We got our wish, another Ferdinand en route!! @xkateferdinand I can’t wait to go through this whole pregnancy together and then bring our little human into this world ❤️ The reaction though ❤️😍❤️😍.”

Following the announcement, ex TOWIE star Kate recently opened up about how pregnancy has affected her emotions.

"I’ve been pretty quiet on here recently," she told her 1.3million Instagram followers.

"Honestly, I’ve just been so exhausted I don’t know whether I’m coming or going😫.

"How I’ve been feeling has been changing daily so I’ve found it hard to share anything because I don’t really know how I feel myself 🤣 .... any other pregnant women feeling the same? Or am I losing my mind??”

She continued: "It’s taken me some time to really get used to the fact that I’m growing a little human in me and to slow down.

"I’m always running around a hundred miles an hour, trying to do everything and taking it easy is just not in my makeup, it’s taken some adjustments 🙏🏻."

Kate then confessed she felt guilty for not being able to support Rio and his three kids more.

She added: "It’s such an amazing feeling having a little human inside of you, our family is so excited but it’s also so scary being pregnant for the first time...

"I worry about everything 🤦🏼‍♀️ having 3 big kiddies to look after and feeling like a ‘mum’ already but actually not being through this experience before has me feeling all types of confused!

"I just wanted to share the reality of how I’m feeling, also some hope that I’m not alone ❤️ lots of love x."

