Kate Wright and Rio Ferdinand relationship: marriage, children and more

Kate and Rio Ferdinand proposal in Abu Dhabi . Picture: Instagram/KateFerdinand

Kate and Rio Ferdinand got married in a dream ceremony in Turkey last year. How long have they been dating and will they have children? We look at their relationship timeline.

Kate and Rio Ferdinand have just announced that they are starring in a documentary about step families and dealing with grief.

In an Instagram post, Kate said: "his is a hugely important and personal project for @rioferdy5 and I. For the last year we have been filming a new @bbcone documentary ‘Rio and Kate: Becoming a Step Family’

"We have been on such a journey and we really hope the film will help other step families and those experiencing the journey of grief 🙏🏻 coming soon".

Prior to their wedding, Kate shared an emotive message about helping to raise Rio's three children – Tia, seven, Tate, 10, and 12 year old Lorenz.

She wrote: "Being a mother is an attitude not biological relation."

She then followed the Instagram story snap with a picture of her and Rio's only daughter Tia, with the caption: "Who knew love like this existed?"

Former England footballer Rio Ferdinand announced his engagement to Kate Wright on Instagram, after he proposed to The Only Way Is Essex star while on holiday in Abu Dhabi.

Rio, who was widowed when his wife Rebecca died of cancer in 2015, has now found love again with Kate, who shunned her reality TV career to help raise his three children Lorenz, Tia and Tate.

The happy couple, who began dating in January 2017 and made their first red carpet appearance at the TV BAFTAs earlier this year, have often spoken about their future together and finally revealed they are engaged in a romantic post on Instagram.

The couple then got married in a dream ceremony Turkey last year, a day that Kate's mother described as the best of her life.

So how long have Kate Wright and Rio Ferdinand been dating, when did they get engaged and married and will they have a baby? We take a look at their relationship timeline.

Kate Wright and Rio Ferdinand proposal and engagement

Rio announced the news on Instagram on Thursday November 1st, 2018, with a picture of his fiancé and three children standing on the roof of the St.Regis hotel.

He wrote: "She said yes! How these 3 kids kept it a secret I’ll never know.

"Kate echoed Rio's sentiment with similar pictures, and an emotive caption which read: "The perfect end to our holiday ... how could the answer not be yes."

Kate Wright and Rio Ferdinand children, will she get pregnant?

Kate has a strong bond with Rio's three children, Lorenz, Tia and Tate after being introduced to them in 2017. Since then they have celebrated Christmas and Valentine's Day together, with Kate even revealing she had been looking after them while Rio was hosting at the Russia World Cup 2018.

She revealed during an appearance on This Morning that Rio's children had been asking when they'll have a baby, and when Rio will propose to their step-mum.

Kate revealed: "It’s funny because at the beginning I couldn’t imagine the kids talking about it.”

She also revealed how Tate would claim at school that Kate was his aunt, before referring to her as his dad’s girlfriend and eventually calling her his stepmother.

Kate Wright and Rio Ferdinand wedding

Kate and Rio got married in Turkey in September last year.

Rio's daughter Tia was Kate's Maid of Honour, and his sons Tate and Lorenz walked her down the aisle.

Speaking about the touching moment after the big day, Rio told OK! magazine: "Seeing Tate and Lorenz walk Kate down the aisle was particularly poignant and we wouldn’t have wanted to do it any other way. They were so proud and they couldn’t wait to do that, they felt important."

When did Kate Wright and Rio Ferdinand start dating?

It was revealed in January 2017 that Kate Wright and Rio Ferdinand were dating after striking up their romance in secret. In July that year, Kate was pictured with Rio's children for the first time, after it was revealed she had introduced Rio to her mother.

An onlooker said: “They looked very comfortable, like a couple who’ve known each other a while.“Rio looked quite pensive, and very conscious of looking after his daughter — and Kate was helping.”

Kate Wright quits TOWIE to focus on Rio and his children

In September 2017, Kate revealed she would be turning her back on her spot: “I’m taking a step back from the public eye, I want to keep my life private as I lived my previous relationship on Towie, my priority right now is Rio and the family.

"She withdrew all representation by her talent agency and later moved in with Rio and his children.A friend said: “Kate left Towie because she wanted to be away from the limelight.

“But interest continued to be sky high and she struggled to visit the gym and go on holiday in peace.

“She hopes having no links with brands and no longer being on TV will help give her the quiet life she longs for with her new family.”