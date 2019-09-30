Inside Rio Ferdinand and Kate Wright's stunning £4k-a-night Turkish resort wedding venue

By Mared Parry

The happy couple tied the knot this weekend just gone in a luxurious Turkish resort.

Kate Wright and Rio Ferdinand have finally tied the knot after a 10-month engagement and the ceremony took place in Turkey, at the beautiful D Maris Bay.

The extravagant resort is described as "a secluded luxury resort immersed in nature set on the picturesque Datça Peninsula in southwest Turkey where guests are invited to a hidden paradise where every modern comfort awaits."

The stunning resort does not come cheap. Picture: D Maris

The clear blue water is a touch of paradise. Picture: Instagram

TOWIE star Kate, 27, exchanged nuptials with 40-year-old ex-pro footballer Rio in the stunning setting on Saturday and had flown out all of their family and friends to enjoy their special day.

The pair dated for two years before Rio popped the question last November, and Kate is a step-mother to Rio's three children Lorenz, 13, Tate, 11, and Tia, 7 from his previous marriage.

He lost his first wife Rebecca Ellison in May 2015 after a battle with cancer and has been very open and candid about dealing with the grief.

Kate is a step mum to Rio's three children. Picture: Instagram

The first image of the pair's Turkish wedding has been shared by OK! Magazine and shows wearing a gorgeous bejewelled ivory dress with a long train.

The D Maris bay sets a stunning background for their celebrations and the luxury setting is a favourite with celebrities due to its incredible luxury and seclusion.

On their website, they describe weddings at the location as: "Ringed by a dramatic landscape of mountain ranges, pine forests and deep blue sea, D Maris Bay provides a stunning backdrop to celebrate life’s most precious moments.

There are unbeatable views at the resort. Picture: Instagam

All of Rio and Kate's friends and family were flown out. Picture: Instagram

"The secluded enclave has a wealth of photogenic spots to serve as the special setting to exchange vows with your partner or observe that all-important anniversary.

"A sunset wedding on Green Hill or beachside ceremony makes for an unforgettable memory.

"Follow it up with a one-of-a-kind reception with catering drawn from our collection of five renowned restaurants specializing in a range of international cuisines.

"Afterwards, the happy couple may relax in the comfort of a sea-facing suite and start their new life together in our little corner of paradise or depart in grand style aboard one of our yachts for a honeymoon cruise of the Mediterranean."