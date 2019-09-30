Inside Rio Ferdinand and Kate Wright's stunning £4k-a-night Turkish resort wedding venue

30 September 2019, 12:17

Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The happy couple tied the knot this weekend just gone in a luxurious Turkish resort.

Kate Wright and Rio Ferdinand have finally tied the knot after a 10-month engagement and the ceremony took place in Turkey, at the beautiful D Maris Bay.

The extravagant resort is described as "a secluded luxury resort immersed in nature set on the picturesque Datça Peninsula in southwest Turkey where guests are invited to a hidden paradise where every modern comfort awaits."

READ MORE: Kate Wright's mum says daughted called her wedding 'the best day of my life'

The stunning resort does not come cheap
The stunning resort does not come cheap. Picture: D Maris
The clear blue water is a touch of paradise
The clear blue water is a touch of paradise. Picture: Instagram

TOWIE star Kate, 27, exchanged nuptials with 40-year-old ex-pro footballer Rio in the stunning setting on Saturday and had flown out all of their family and friends to enjoy their special day.

The pair dated for two years before Rio popped the question last November, and Kate is a step-mother to Rio's three children Lorenz, 13, Tate, 11, and Tia, 7 from his previous marriage.

He lost his first wife Rebecca Ellison in May 2015 after a battle with cancer and has been very open and candid about dealing with the grief.

Kate is a step mum to Rio's three children
Kate is a step mum to Rio's three children. Picture: Instagram

The first image of the pair's Turkish wedding has been shared by OK! Magazine and shows wearing a gorgeous bejewelled ivory dress with a long train.

The D Maris bay sets a stunning background for their celebrations and the luxury setting is a favourite with celebrities due to its incredible luxury and seclusion.

On their website, they describe weddings at the location as: "Ringed by a dramatic landscape of mountain ranges, pine forests and deep blue sea, D Maris Bay provides a stunning backdrop to celebrate life’s most precious moments.

There are unbeatable views at the resort
There are unbeatable views at the resort. Picture: Instagam
All of Rio and Kate's friends and family were flown out
All of Rio and Kate's friends and family were flown out. Picture: Instagram

"The secluded enclave has a wealth of photogenic spots to serve as the special setting to exchange vows with your partner or observe that all-important anniversary.

"A sunset wedding on Green Hill or beachside ceremony makes for an unforgettable memory.

"Follow it up with a one-of-a-kind reception with catering drawn from our collection of five renowned restaurants specializing in a range of international cuisines. 

"Afterwards, the happy couple may relax in the comfort of a sea-facing suite and start their new life together in our little corner of paradise or depart in grand style aboard one of our yachts for a honeymoon cruise of the Mediterranean."

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Denise Welch opened up about her struggle with depression

Denise Welch breaks down in tears over depression battle in heartbreaking video
Kate's mum Jacqueline gushed over her daughter's big day and described it as a "beautiful occasion".

Kate Wright's mum says daughter's luxury wedding to Rio Ferdinand was ‘the best day of my life’
Aaron Carter debuted his new ink on Instagram.

Aaron Carter leaves fans gobsmacked as he reveals giant tattoo of Rihanna on his face
Stacey wasn't happy with Joe's claims on the show

Joe Swash left mortified as Loose Women ring Stacey Solomon live on air after he 'lies' about feeding Rex
Kate and Rio are reportedly getting married this weekend

Kate Wright and Rio Ferdinand's wedding: Everything you need to know about their upcoming nuptials

Trending on Heart

An expert has revealed the interior design mistakes we're all making

Here’s the biggest mistakes people make when decorating their homes, according to an interior designer

Lifestyle

Here's everything you need to know about I'm A Celebrity

I'm A Celebrity 2019: When does it start, who's in the rumoured line-up and will Ant McPartlin present?

TV & Movies

The full lineup has been revealed

Dancing on Ice 2020's full lineup revealed: from Joe Swash to H from Steps

TV & Movies

Forever 21 has announced it will be closing hundreds of stores worldwide

Forever 21 files for bankruptcy putting hundreds of stores at risk of closure

Fashion

One candidate has reportedly leaked the results of the show

BBC bosses fuming as The Apprentice contestant ‘brags they're in the final’ before first episode

TV & Movies

Both shows have been pulled off air

Loose Women and This Morning cancelled AGAIN today... here's why the ITV shows have been pulled off air

TV & Movies