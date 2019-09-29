Kate Wright's mum says daughter's luxury wedding to Rio Ferdinand was ‘the best day of my life’

Kate's mum Jacqueline gushed over her daughter's big day and described it as a "beautiful occasion". Picture: Instagram

The celebrity couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony on Friday at the five-star hotel D Maris Bay in Turkey.

Kate Wright's mum has opened up about her daughter's wedding to Rio Ferdinand and described it as the "the best day of my life".

Mother of the bride Jacqueline watched as the TOWIE star, 28, said "I do" to the former England footballer, 40, in a lavish ceremony on Friday evening at five-star hotel D Maris Bay in Turkey.

Describing the romantic nuptials as "beautiful", Kate's mother gushed over the big day, which saw the celebrity couple tie the knot in front of 180 guests at the glamorous £4k-a-night resort.

Jacqueline said: "It was a beautiful occasion. We've had a wonderful three days.

"The ceremony was on Friday. I'll never forget it, it was one of the best days in my life.

"We took the whole hotel over and it was quite a party."

She told MailOnline: "I'm really happy for them both and wish them a wonderful life together."

Kate, who revealed Rio had proposed on holiday in Abu Dhabi last year after, officially became step-mum to her husband's three children Lorenz, 13, Tate, 11, and Tia, seven.

The BT sports pundit's youngest child even played the role of Kate's Maid of Honour.

It was revealed the loved-up duo kicked off their special event on Thursday night with a pre-wedding party for their family and friends.

The dreamy wedding ceremony followed on Friday afternoon and, according to reports, was officiated by the Mayor of Marmaris Mehmet Oktay.

One onlooker told MailOnline: "It was quite the party."

"You could hear the music and the cheering throughout the hotel. The whole pool area had been sealed off, even for us."

The expensive bash allegedly ended with a massive pool party overlooking the ocean, but celebrations reportedly continued long into the weekend.

Fans are yet to get a glimpse of Kate and Rio's romantic three-day extravaganza as guests allegedly had their phones confiscated ahead of the nuptials.

Rio first began dating Kate in 2016 following the death of his wife and mother of his children, Rebecca.

He showered the reality star with praise for being such a strong support to him and his kids, saying at the time: "What this beautiful woman has brought to all of our lives is hard to put into words."