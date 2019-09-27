Kate Wright and Rio Ferdinand will wed this weekend in a £4k-a-night Turkish resort

27 September 2019, 07:52

The pair are expected to wed very soon
The pair are expected to wed very soon. Picture: Instagram

The happy couple are finally set to tie the knot very soon and we can't wait to see her dress!

Former professional footballer Rio Ferdinand is set to wed fiancé Kate Wright VERY soon, as it's expected the pair will wed this weekend.

TOWIE star Kate, 27 celebrated her wild hen do way back in June, and reports have revealed that it's finally the time for her to wed partner of two years, Rio, 40.

READ MORE: Inside Kate Wright's lavish hen do, with 16 of her close friends

View this post on Instagram

Girls 💗👄 #mrsferdytobe

A post shared by Kate Wright (@xkatiewright) on

Kate quit the ITV Be show not long after hers and her fiancé's relationship went public, and they got engaged in November 2018 on a lavish trip abroad.

And now according to a source, the couple's star-studded wedding ceremony is set to take place in Turkey this weekend at a very lavish hotel where rooms go for £4,000 a night.

The insider revealed: "All their family and friends are already there. Phones have been taken from everyone —  nobody has one.”

The luxury destination doesn't exactly come as a shock as the pair are used to splashing the cash, with Kate enjoying a £30k hen do in Mykonos with her friends and the holiday for Rio's proposal setting him back £20k.

Rio is a former England and Manchester United defender and enjoyed a successful football career before retiring in 2015.

This will be his second wedding, as he was previously married to the mother of his three children Rebecca Ellison, who tragically died of cancer in 2015.

