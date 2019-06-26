Inside Kate Wright's secret hen do - with 16 friends and Rio Ferdinand's FACE on her suitcase

Kate Wright has been thrown a lavish hen do. Picture: Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Rio Ferdinand's fiancée Kate Wright celebrated her upcoming nuptials with a lavish party alongside her best friends.

Ahead of her wedding to football player Rio Ferdinand, Kate Wright has been celebrating with a very lavish hen do in Mykonos.

Jetting to the Greek sunshine with sixteen of her closest friends, the former TOWIE star partied in the best way possible.

And although she vowed to go on a “social media detox” while on her holiday, now that she’s back in England, the 28-year-old has treated her fans to a whole string of photos and videos.

In one snap, Kate showed her gang of girls at the airport ready to jet away, while wearing a “Ferdy To Be" print white jacket over the top of a black crop and matching bottoms.

She said alongside it: "Me & the girls ready for my hen #MrsFerdytobe... We decided to have a social media detox to actually enjoy ourselves rather than be on our phones checking Instagram 24/7....

"Be prepared for a LOT of pics."

And while she spent some time away from her other half and his three children, the bridesmaids made sure she didn’t miss Rio, 40, too much as Kate was given a suitcase with a giant photo of his face on it.

Read More: Kate Wright pays tribute to Rio Ferdinand's late wife with heart-wrenching Mother's Day card

Not only that, but Kate was also gifted a cuddly toy which was dressed in a mankini and had another photo of the football star stuck on the front.

Kate was given a suitcase with her fiancée's face on it. Picture: Instagram

Kate took mini-Rio along on her holiday. Picture: Instagram

After arriving at their sunny destination, the bride-to-be gave a glimpse of a swimming pool which was decorated with pink and white balloons emblazoned with the words “Mrs Ferdy To Be”.

Read More: Kate Wright's just launched a brand new summer collection with Very and we want everything

The gang also surprised Kate with matching PJs, customised make-up bags and even personal luggage tags.

The girls treated Kate to some personalised treats. Picture: Instagram

The master bedroom was decorated with pink and white balloons. Picture: Instagram

The villa was decked out with hen do balloons. Picture: Instagram

The glamorous girls made the most of the beautiful surroundings as they posed up a storm in the villa before heading out for the evening to celebrate.

Kate looked incredible in a grey satin bra top and matching fringed skirt, while her pals also made sure they were dressed up to the nines.

Sharing some videos of their wild night out, Kate’s hens also captured the group dancing around a hotel surrounded by sparklers.

Kate has been with Rio since 2017 and he surprised her with an amazing proposal on top of a skyscraper in Abu Dhabi last November.

Rio popped the question in front of his three children, Lorenz, 12, Tate, 10 and Tia, eight, - who he shares with his late wife Rebecca - with Kate sharing the adorable moment on Instagram.