Kate Wright pays tribute to Rio Ferdinand's late wife with heart-wrenching Mother's Day card

Kate Wright and Rio Ferdinand got engaged last year. Picture: Getty

The former TOWIE star penned a Mother's Day card to Rachel Ellison, who is the late wife of her fiancé Rio Ferdinand

Kate Wright has paid tribute to Rio Ferdinand's late wife Rachel Ellison by featuring her picture on a Mother's Day card.

The former TOWIE star, 28, who is step mother to Rachel's three kids - Lorenz, 12, Tate, ten, and Tia, seven - shared a photo of the card on her Instagram stories.

Read more: Emily MacDonagh teases plans for baby number three with Peter Andre

It featured a photo of Rachel, who died from breast cancer in 2015, the kids' grandparents, and Kate herself alongside the words: "Here's to the mums.

"The Stepmums,

"The Not Mums yet,

Kate shared a picture of the card to her Instagram stories. Picture: Instagram

"&The Mums who can't be with us that we will never forget".

Kate wrote alongside it: “Lovely Mother’s Day dinner with family, we celebrated all 6 of us today.

“How lucky we all are to have hearts that can love after so much pain. Happy Mother’s Day to everyone.”

Rio, 40, also shared a touching tribute to Kate, sharing a photo of her walking hand in hand with his daughter alongside the caption: "Thank you for all you do for the little munchkins. From keeping their mums memory alive, to constantly putting smiles on their faces. Love u."

The couple got engaged in Abu Dhabi last year, and Kate recently revealed that Tia, 7, would be her maid of honour at the wedding.

Earlier this year, she hosted a meal at Kent restaurant Lupo Bianco for her "favourite girls", where each prospective bridesmaid was given a bouquet of flowers, candles, personalised pouches and poems - and Kate posted photos of the adorable gifts on Instagram.

Kate wrote: "What a special day… the day I asked my favourite girls to be my bridesmaids. The most perfect day in every way, overwhelmed with emotion love you all to bits."

And alongside a picture of the gifts, she wrote: "I had a vision of just how I wanted it to be& it was just absolutely perfect 🌸💗🌸".

NOW READ:

Simon Thomas reduces fans to tears with Mother's Day tribute to tragic wife