Kate Wright and Rio Ferdinand's wedding: Everything you need to know about their upcoming nuptials

Kate and Rio are reportedly getting married this weekend. Picture: Instagram

Kate Wright's wedding: date, bridesmaids, maid of honour and everything you need to know about the ceremony

Kate Wright and Rio Ferdinand made the whole nation cry collective tears of joy when they announced their engagement last year.

And the couple have just spilled a whole load of goss about their upcoming nuptials - so here's your need-to-know on the most anticipated wedding since Meghan and Harry's.

When is Rio Ferdinand and Kate Wright's wedding date?

The couple have remained tight-lipped about their wedding date - but it's been reported that it's taking place this weekend (28 & 29 September 2019) at a £4k a night luxury resort in Turkey.

A source told The Sun: “All their family and friends are already there. Phones have been taken from everyone — nobody has one.”

When did Rio Ferdinand propose to Kate Wright?

The couple took to Instagram to announce their engagement last October, after Rio popped the question while they were on holiday in Abu Dhabi.

Kate uploaded an adorable photo of them surrounded by Rio's kids with the caption: "The perfect end to our holiday ... How could the answer not be yes".

Who are Kate Wright's bridesmaids?

Kate Wright revealed on Instagram that she'll have nine bridesmaids at her wedding, and recently hosted a meal at Kent restaurant Lupo Bianco for her "favourite girls".

Each prospective bridesmaid was given a bouquet of flowers, candles, personalised pouches and poems - and Kate posted photos of the adorable gifts on Instagram.

Kate wrote: "What a special day… the day I asked my favourite girls to be my bridesmaids. The most perfect day in every way, overwhelmed with emotion love you all to bits."

And alongside a picture of the gifts, she wrote: "I had a vision of just how I wanted it to be& it was just absolutely perfect 🌸💗🌸".

Who will be Kate Wright's Maid of Honour?

It's been revealed that Rio's daughter Tia, 7, will be her Maid of Honour at the wedding.

Rio, who became a single dad to his three children when his wife Rebecca sadly died from cancer in 2015, later took to Instagram to reveal the news.

He wrote: "What this beautiful woman has brought to all of our lives is hard to put into words. But this picture of excitement on my little girls face(pixilated but u get it) says it all.

"Surprising her by revealing that she is going to be the Maid of Honour (the girl in charge she says) on our wedding day & then to see her filled with crazy joy and excitement I could never have imagined before now.

"These are the moments that melt my heart & pushes my love for you even deeper."

How did Rio Ferdinand and Kate Wright meet?

Rio and Kate have been dating since 2016. They met in Dubai shortly after Kate split from her TOWIE boyfriend Dan Edgar, and Kate later quit the show to spend more time with her new beau.

