Kate Wright's just launched a brand new summer collection with Very and we want everything

19 June 2019, 10:41 | Updated: 19 June 2019, 12:36

Kate has just announced her new collection and it launches tomorrow on Very
Kate has just announced her new collection and it launches tomorrow on Very. Picture: Very
The TOWIE star has just collaborated with online fashion giant Very for a high summer fashion collection.

Model Kate Wright has announced her brand new collaboration with e-tailer Very.co.uk and it's set to sizzle!

The 57-piece collection was designed by the TOWIE star and is a 'high summer' launch and will launch on-site on Thursday, June 20.

Kate, who announced her engagement to International footballer Rio Ferdinand last November, has included all sorts in her new collection, from bikinis to nightwear.

Read more: Everything we know about Kate Wright and Rio Ferdinand's relationship, from their engagement to children

One of the items from the collection is this striking white swimsuit
One of the items from the collection is this striking white swimsuit. Picture: Very

Ruched High Leg Swimsuit, £30 from Very

Some of the key items in the collection include sophisticated trouser suits and floaty cover ups, which are perfect for your summer holidays.

A few photos teasing the collection have been released, from 28-year-old Kate's shoot with Very in Portugal.

Andrew Roscoe, head of brand at Shop Direct, which operates Very, commented: “We are excited to team up with Kate. The collection offers the must have trends and looks for every occasion."

This colourful bikini co-ord set is super affordable
This colourful bikini co-ord set is super affordable. Picture: Very

Tie Front Crop Top, £25 and Floral Side Tie Maxi Skirt, £35, both from Very

He continued: "Summer presents the opportunity to shop for a new holiday wardrobe from the convenience of your mobile, then sit back as the boxes of your newly designed self are delivered to your door.

"We’re sure Kate will excite our customer to create their most stylish summer wardrobe.”

A few of the teased items include a white rushed swimsuit, perfect for curvy women and a tie-front orange and pink bikini top with a matching tie side maxi skirt, which will flatter anyone who is a bit self-conscious of their legs.

The zebra-printed strapless swimsuit will be a bold addition to any suitcase
The zebra-printed strapless swimsuit will be a bold addition to any suitcase. Picture: Very
This simple orange two-piece set will inject a dose of colour to any poolside get-up
This simple orange two-piece set will inject a dose of colour to any poolside get-up. Picture: Very

(Top image) Swimsuit with Buckle, £30 and Lace Trim Shirt Beach Dress, £50 from Very

(Bottom image) Mix & Match Cropped Bikini Set, Top £20, Bottoms £15 and Orange Chiffon Beach Maxi Kimono, £30 from Very

Kate said: “I’m so excited to be collaborating with Very.co.uk for my first high summer collection.

The collection offers something for everyone, from gorgeous swimwear pieces to statement co-ord sets and bold and bright beach cover-ups.

"Portugal was the perfect backdrop to shoot my summer edit and I can’t wait to wear it.”

The collection will be online & available to pre-order from Thursday June 20 on Very.co.uk.

