UK weather: Met Office predicts sizzling 31C heatwave next week

The Met Office has predicted another heatwave is on the way this September.

It looks as though September could bring us one last blast of summer, as a heatwave is heading for the UK.

Despite cooler temperatures over the past few days, things are set to hot up over the coming week.

In fact, the Met Office is now forecasting a scorching 31C to hit some parts of the country by Tuesday.

As the temperatures slowly creep up, some parts of southern England will hit 25C on Sunday before Monday and Tuesday sees the mercury tip over 30C.

The weather is set to heat up in the UK next week. Picture: PA Images

The heatwave is being put down to high pressure sweeping across the country from Europe, with forecaster Nicola Maxey telling The Sun: "It's typical. After a wet and windy end to August, which saw two named storms, this weather is very welcome.

"We're already seeing temperatures increase, particularly across London and the south east.

"We'll really start to notice it on Sunday with 25C on the cards, before 31C on Monday and again Tuesday."

Before the heatwave, there will be a chilly start to Thursday, with sunshine across England but ‘wet and windy’ climates in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Thursday will get off to a sunny but rather chilly start pic.twitter.com/bn4ln8rhv0 — Met Office (@metoffice) September 9, 2020

There could also be some scattered showers in northern England and across northern Wales as we head into the afternoon.

BBC forecaster Phil Avery said: "There will be some sunshine to go with that rather chilly start.

“But as I get you on into the afternoon, I think the cloud is going to fill in and the sunshine will become ever more fleeting. And not just as warm as we've seen it of late."

The hot weather comes just as Boris Johnson announced new lockdown rules which will be coming into force next week.

As of Monday, people in England will no longer be allowed to meet in groups bigger than six people.

This means those from different households will be breaking the law if they meet up with more than six people in homes, parks, pubs and restaurants.

Fines of £100 will be given to anyone caught breaking these rules.

Those in single households or support bubbles which are larger than six can still gather.

