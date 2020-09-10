Woman creates incredible hall table using cardboard box for less than £20

The woman created an incredible hallway table using an old cardboard box. Picture: Carol Barlow/Latestdeals.co.uk

The mum turned an empty cardboard box into an incredible hallway table.

A woman from Liverpool has crafted an incredible hallway table using an old cardboard box, some free wallpaper samples and an old mop.

Carol Barlow, 58, decided to get creative rather than buy a new one, transformed an old Morphy Richards box.

Read more: TV channel playing Christmas films 24/7 set to launch in the UK this month

She decorated it using confetti from Home Bargains, free wallpaper samples from B&M and eBay mosaic tiles, and used an old mop for the base.

The new table costed less than £20 to make. Picture: Carol Barlow/Latestdeals.co.uk

Carol told money-saving community LatestDeals.co.uk: "I just wanted to hide the electric socket on the wall as I have lights there and I wanted to hide all the plugs and transformers.

"I used to have a vase of flowers there to try and disguise it but it just stuck out a mile.

"When I recently purchased my new mop I thought to myself that I could carve a hole out at the back and make a cupboard kind of thing, so I did and it worked just the way I wanted it to.

Read more: Eight old classic books that could be worth thousands, from The Hobbit to Dracula

“It doesn't go all the way flush to the wall, but I can live with seeing a little bit of the plug sticking out. This is how I did it.

"I made it out of my floor steamer mop box. First, I carved a hole at the back to just fit over them, then I painted it with three coats.

She decorated the table using free wallpaper samples. Picture: Carol Barlow/Latestdeals.co.uk

“I then cut out two leaves from free sample wallpaper from B&M, and blinged it with mosaic tiles from ebay which cost £7.49.

“I then took a mirror off my wall, painted that and blinged it also.

“The dots on the side are glitter and silver confetti from Home Bargains. I already had the tin of paint and the mirror.

"I put a brick inside for stability, plus my heavy drill now has a home to stay in. It took me a week to do with TLC and patience!

"It cost under £20 for the bling, which I love. I've gone mad on it.”

Carol is over the moon with the new addition to her hallway, especially considering the bargain price and innovative materials she used.

"I am delighted with the results and overwhelmed with the number of people who like it - and no bad comments!

The mum used an old Morphy Richards box to create the table. Picture: Carol Barlow/Latestdeals.co.uk

"I love doing anything like this and making things. I'm just delighted with the end result really.

“My partner comes home from work and says ‘what are you doing now?!’ I do all the decorating and gardening - I just can’t sit still!

"Everyone knows me to be doing something all the time.

"It kept me busy in lockdown too!"

NOW READ:

The Chase contestant left red faced as Bradley Walsh forces him to 'propose' on air