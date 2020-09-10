Eight old classic books that could be worth thousands, from The Hobbit to Dracula

10 September 2020, 16:18

These old books could fetch you thousands of pounds
These old books could fetch you thousands of pounds. Picture: PA/Getty/Amazon
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Your dusty bookcase could be packed full of valuable novels – but how much would they sell for?

If you've had a clear out during lockdown, make sure to hold on to your old books as they could be worth a fair amount.

A new study has found which classic books have the potential to sell for thousands on eBay.

Research by classical garden company Haddonstone found that if you have a first edition of The Hobbit, Alice's Adventures in Wonderland or Pride and Prejudice, you could scoop yourself up to £5,500.

A first edition of Alice's Adventures in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll could fetch you over £4,000
A first edition of Alice's Adventures in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll could fetch you over £4,000. Picture: PA

The most valuable book out there was The Hobbit by J.R.R Tolkien, research found, which could fetch you a massive £5,500 on eBay.

The second was Alice's Adventures in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll, which could make you £4,555, followed by The Tale of Peter Rabbit by Beatrix Potter for £3,995.

A first edition of The Hobbit by J.R.R Tolkien could make you over £5,000
A first edition of The Hobbit by J.R.R Tolkien could make you over £5,000. Picture: Amazon

Haddonstone condensed the list down to the eight most valuable old books using eBay's highest sold prices, or closest to the offer accepted.

1) The Hobbit by J.R.R Tolkien

Up to £5,500

2) Alice's Adventures in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll

Upto £4,555

3) The Tale of Peter Rabbit by Beatrix Potter

Up to £3,995

4) Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen

Up to £1,595

5) Chronicles of Narnia by C.S. Lewis

Up to £899

6) Dracula by Bram Stoker

Up to £570

7) Peter Pan in Kensington Gardens by J.M. Barrie

Up to £295

8) Northern Lights by Philip Pullman

Up to £250

