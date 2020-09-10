Eight old classic books that could be worth thousands, from The Hobbit to Dracula
10 September 2020, 16:18
Your dusty bookcase could be packed full of valuable novels – but how much would they sell for?
If you've had a clear out during lockdown, make sure to hold on to your old books as they could be worth a fair amount.
A new study has found which classic books have the potential to sell for thousands on eBay.
Research by classical garden company Haddonstone found that if you have a first edition of The Hobbit, Alice's Adventures in Wonderland or Pride and Prejudice, you could scoop yourself up to £5,500.
The most valuable book out there was The Hobbit by J.R.R Tolkien, research found, which could fetch you a massive £5,500 on eBay.
The second was Alice's Adventures in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll, which could make you £4,555, followed by The Tale of Peter Rabbit by Beatrix Potter for £3,995.
Haddonstone condensed the list down to the eight most valuable old books using eBay's highest sold prices, or closest to the offer accepted.
1) The Hobbit by J.R.R Tolkien
Up to £5,500
2) Alice's Adventures in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll
Upto £4,555
3) The Tale of Peter Rabbit by Beatrix Potter
Up to £3,995
4) Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen
Up to £1,595
5) Chronicles of Narnia by C.S. Lewis
Up to £899
6) Dracula by Bram Stoker
Up to £570
7) Peter Pan in Kensington Gardens by J.M. Barrie
Up to £295
8) Northern Lights by Philip Pullman
Up to £250
