TV channel playing Christmas films 24/7 set to launch in the UK this month

10 September 2020, 16:57

Feel like getting in the Christmas mood three months early?
Feel like getting in the Christmas mood three months early?
Alice Dear

Alice Dear

Christmas has come early this year – three months early.

While Christmas may seem far off, the next three months are sure to flash by, and before we know it we'll be shopping for gifts, hanging our stockings and praying for a better 2021.

And it appears this year people are wasting no time getting into the Christmas spirit, including one new TV channel launching in the UK playing nothing but Christmas films all day everyday.

Sony Movies Christmas is a new pop-up channel which is set to launch on September 24, a whole three months before the big day.

The TV channel will stay live until January 2021
The TV channel will stay live until January 2021. Picture: Warner Bros.

The channel will be airing nothing but festive tales 24/7 all the way up to January 2021.

Yes, that's right, the TV channel will be up and running for some weeks after Christmas as well.

While we do not know all the films that will be shown on the channel, viewers will be treated to the likes of UK premieres such as A Beauty and the Beast Christmas, Marrying Father Christmas, and The Christmas Cabin.

Other new flicks on the channel will include A Christmas Eve Miracle, Christmas Cruise, Lucky Christmas, The Christmas Contract, and Magic Stocking.

Personally, we're hoping The Grinch, Elf and Home Alone will be aired at some point as well.

The new TV channel will launch on September 24, three months before Christmas Day
The new TV channel will launch on September 24, three months before Christmas Day. Picture: Universal Pictures

If – like so many others – you think it is too soon for Christmas talk, you can avoid the new channel at all costs.

However, if you're counting down the days until Christmas, or just want to feel festive for a little while, you can find Sony Movies Christmas on Freeview 50, Sky 319, Virgin 424 or Freesat 303.

