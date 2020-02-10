Mum praises £1 toilet cleaner that turned her dirty bowls sparkling clean in minutes

If you want to sort your toilet out quickly then this'll do the job. Picture: Facebook

Grubby toilets will be banished with the mother's amazing cleaning product discovery which only cost a pound!

One mum has shared the rather impressive before and after pictures of her loo's bowl after she managed to get it sparkling clean using a bargain cleaning product.

The anonymous Facebook user shared her great discovery with her friends and followers, after the before and afters show an incredible transformation in only an hour.

She shared an image of her dirty toilet bowl which was caked in limescale. Picture: Facebook

She soaked the toilet bowl in the product for an hour. Picture: Facebook

She explained how she had been trying to rid herself of the limescale at the bottom of her bog for months but nothing had worked.

However, she decided to invest in the £1 bargain Harpic Power Plus Max Toilet Cleaner and it transformed her loos!

The white bowl looks as good as new after just a 60 minute soak using the product and she couldn't believe her eyes.

Captioning her post she wrote: “Sad as this sounds my toilet has been bugging me for months not being able clean the scale away!

"Few tips on here, Harpic black !! 1 hour later!”

Harpic's cleaning solution only costs a pound. Picture: Tesco

The toilet looked brand new afterwards. Picture: Facebook

And fellow Harpic customers have proven to be equally impressed, with the product receiving almost exclusively five star reviews on the Tesco website.

One wrote: “I clean for a living and will only use Harpic power plus, it's the best non industrial toilet cleaner on the market.”

Another agreed adding: “Tougher than bleach! Very good. So brought this for my toilets always cleans them nicely.”