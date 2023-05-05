Mum in tears as Asda worker pays for her electricity after sad loss

5 May 2023, 09:32

An Asda worker has been praised for her kindness
An Asda worker has been praised for her kindness. Picture: Asda/Google Maps

Supermarket worker Sue was approached by a woman after she lost a £20 note for her electric bill.

A mum was left emotional when a kind supermarket worker made a heartwarming gesture.

Staff member Sue works at Asda in the Grange Road store in Ellesmere Port, Liverpool, and was recently approached by a woman.

The teary customer asked if a £20 note she had just taken out for her electric bill was handed in to staff.

Unfortunately, it was down to Sue to break it to the woman and her young children that nothing had been handed.

Asda worker Sue has been nominated for an award
Asda worker Sue has been nominated for an award. Picture: Asda

After the anonymous woman became upset, kind-hearted Sue decided to take matters into her own hands.

The store's community champion, Adele told Liverpool Echo: "The lady has young children, so when Sue asked her what she had needed the money for, the lady replied ‘for electric’.

"Sue, out of the kindness of her own heart, then replied ‘follow me' and took her to the cashpoint in the store, took £10 from her own bank account, and gave it to the customer.

"The lady was taken aback by her kindness. She was so grateful that she returned to the store the next day to give Sue back her £10."

Sue works in the Grange Road Asda in Ellesmere Port
Sue works in the Grange Road Asda in Ellesmere Port. Picture: Google Maps

Sue’s manager Caroline added: “I am so proud of Sue and her amazing random act of kindness, you are such a credit to our store.”

Caroline has now nominated Sue for an Asda service superstar award after 25 years of service.

This comes after influencer Amelia Goldsmith received a less warm response when she attempted to buy a stranger's food shopping for them.

Taking to TikTok, Amelia explained that she wanted to complete a simple act of kindness and offer to buy someone in Sainsbury's their shopping.

B&Q stores in Asda will be closed
B&Q stores in Asda will be closed. Picture: Alamy

The video shows Amelia walking into the supermarket and looking around for someone with a full trolley of shopping.

Once she found someone, she filmed the moment she asked to buy their food for them, but was sadly rejected by the man who told her: "No, no, no. I really don't need it."

She added: "There's a lot more deserving people in the world but thank you."

