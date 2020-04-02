Are National Express coaches still running during the coronavirus lockdown? And how can I get a refund on my ticket?

National Express coaches have been cancelled. Picture: PA Images/Getty Images

National Express coaches have announced they have suspended their services - but how can you get a refund?

As the UK approaches the end of the second week under lockdown, most of us are staying home in order to stop the spread of coronavirus.

However, for all key workers and those who can’t do their jobs from their houses, they are still relying on public transport to get to work.

So are National Express coaches still running? And is it safe to use them? Find out everything…

Read More: Nursery fee refunds: Can you get your money back due to coronavirus closures?

Are National Express coaches still running during the coronavirus lockdown?

National Express announced this week that it has fully suspended its network of scheduled coach services with effect from midnight Sunday 5 April 2020.

National Express has announced no more coaches will run. Picture: PA Images

Chris Hardy, managing director of National Express UK Coach: “We kept a limited coach network running to be able to help those individuals with essential travel needs but it is no longer viable to continue to do this.

“Passenger numbers continue to fall as the public rightly follow government advice to avoid non-essential travel. The decision to temporarily suspend all services is the right one based on the current unprecedented circumstances and I hope our passengers understand this.

Read More: Cancelled or postponed events due to coronavirus: Can I get a refund?

“It is very clear that the critical thing we must do to protect our NHS and save lives is to stay at home. All journeys before Monday 6 April will be completed and we will ensure customers are not stranded but until further notice, we will not be running any services.”

He added: “We know this is a worrying time. We take the welfare of our customers and employees extremely seriously and will continue to take guidance from the Government to ensure we do everything we sensibly can to keep them safe.”

How can I get a refund for my National Express coach ticket?

Passengers who had travel booked can choose to hold the ticket and amend for future travel within the next 12 months, free of charge, regardless of the terms and conditions. Customers do not need to make contact until they wish to rebook.

For passengers who do not want this option, a full refund will be issued for cancelled services in line with terms and conditions.

Full details are available on the National Express website www.nationalexpress.com.

When will National Express coaches be running again?

National Express has said they will continue ti give passengers regular updates through their website, social media channels and email alerts.

While it’s unknown whether the coaches will be back up and running, this depends on government guidelines on social distancing.

Read More: UK lockdown 2020: Home furnishings and gadgets to make isolation more comfortable