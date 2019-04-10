Happy National Siblings Day 2019! Best memes and messages

10 April 2019, 13:02 | Updated: 10 April 2019, 13:07

Happy National Siblings Day!
Happy National Siblings Day! Picture: Pixabay
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

Today's the day to celebrate all things brothers and sisters

Today, April 10 marks National Siblings Day, and it is as the name suggests, a day to celebrate and appreciate your siblings (although we should be doing that every day, right?)

The day was originally observed by the US but has since spread globally and is celebrated by a number of countries, including the United Kingdom.

People all around the world have been sharing messages and funny memes in relation to this special day, here are our favourites...

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

A technician fixes individual lashes to a client (stock image)

How to care for and remove your individual Russian volume eyelash extensions at home

Beauty

Dr Sam Daily Sunscreen

How to correctly apply SPF to prevent wrinkles and protect skin: How to use sun protection in your beauty routine

Beauty

Summer Ready

Four steps to getting 'summer ready' legs: Body brushing, shaving and fake tan

Beauty

Woman has four bees in her eye

Four bees found living inside woman’s eye and feeding off her tears
Burger King has been forced to remove their ad in New Zealand after backlash

Burger King ad showing people eating burgers with chopsticks branded 'racist'

Food & Health

Trending on Heart

The walrus scene left Our Planet viewers crying

Netflix fans heartbroken over walrus scene in David Attenborough's Our Planet

TV & Movies

There's a new animated version of The Addams Family coming soon

When is the new Addams Family film released in the UK, who's in the cast and what's the trailer for the 2019 movie?

TV & Movies

The blogger told her fans that a 9-5 job isn't for her

Blogger hysterically cries after her Instagram account is deleted, claiming she is ‘nothing’ without her following

Celebrities

Easter Hot Cross Bun

We ranked the best Easter hot cross buns from M&S, Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda and more

Food & Health

Children in Walsall are being sent to school not knowing how to use the toilet

Primary School recruits nappy changer because children aren’t toilet trained