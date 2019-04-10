Happy National Siblings Day 2019! Best memes and messages

Happy National Siblings Day! Picture: Pixabay

By Mared Parry

Today's the day to celebrate all things brothers and sisters

Today, April 10 marks National Siblings Day, and it is as the name suggests, a day to celebrate and appreciate your siblings (although we should be doing that every day, right?)

The day was originally observed by the US but has since spread globally and is celebrated by a number of countries, including the United Kingdom.

People all around the world have been sharing messages and funny memes in relation to this special day, here are our favourites...

My mum always insists she doesn't have a 'favorite' child. Which is pretty upsetting because i haven't got any brothers or sisters.#NationalSiblingsDay — Pearly (@pearlylondon) April 10, 2019

Growing up with a brother or sister.

Happy #NationalSiblingsDay! pic.twitter.com/9ZIp7G199e — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) April 10, 2019