Neighbour's angry note tells mum not to let child out to play as it disturbs her dogs

The note has gone viral on Twitter. Picture: Getty

The very rude letter was left for the lady by her neighbour who didn't want the toddler being let out to play for longer than 15 minutes a day.

A woman has been left shocked by a blunt note left for her, which she claims was written by a neighbour and detailed that her toddler should have her outdoor playtime restricted.

The neighbour who allegedly wrote the letter claimed that the toddler was "very disruptive" for their dogs, and that the small child's "giggling" impacted them.

The woman, who appears to be based in the US, uploaded a photo of the note in full on Twitter, captioning it: “Yes this is real”.

It read: “Dear ‘neighbor’, You moved to the neighborhood a year ago and I wanted to give you time to correct this problem on your own, but you are apparently too inconsiderate to do so.

“Every day this week, when the weather has been nice and windows are open, you proceed to let your small child run free in your backyard and laugh and giggle and carry on without end.

“This is very disruptive for my two dogs and my bird who sits next to the window and like to look in your yard [sic].

“Perhaps you could ask him to tone it down a bit, or at least limit his outside time to 15 - 20 minutes a day so my dogs can be outside without seeing him running around.”

Child. Picture: Getty

The typed note then took a serious tone where the writer decided they'd take matters further if it continued.

It finished: “If this kind of behavior persists, I WILL CALL THE POLICE!”

The post has gone viral on Twitter, gaining over 165,000 likes.

One person tweeted in response: “I think you need to buy your child a horn”, to which the woman replied: “I was thinking a drum set.”

Another added: “Let them call the police. The police could use a good laugh.”

And one person said: “Let that person call the police. They are going to look insane.

"Give your child large, loud musical instruments or pots and pans to bang!!!”

