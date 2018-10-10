New law means you could be ARRESTED for doing this in a shopping centre

The interior of a shopping centre. Picture: Getty

Fourteen major UK shopping centres are implementing a new rule which could see shoppers fined and jailed.

Intu properties will now be looking to penalise anyone riding or driving an 'unauthorised bicycle or vehicle' through its shopping centres.

The company, who own the likes of Lakeside in Thurrock and the Trafford Centre in Manchester, posted the notice of the injunction on its website.

The Trafford Centre in Manchester is one of the Intu centres affected. Picture: PA Images

The copy reads: "Our centres are family friendly environments and we want everyone to feel safe and enjoy themselves.

"For that reason we have taken out an injunction to prevent people from riding or driving any unauthorised bicycle or vehicle through the centre.

Lakeside shopping centre. Picture: PA Images

"The injunction also applies to any member of the public who is issued with a banning notice.

"Anyone in breach of this injunction will be in contempt of court and may be imprisoned, fined or have their assets seized."

The full list of affected shopping centres is as follows:

Braehead

Broadmarsh

Chapelfield

Derby

Eldon Square

Lakeside

Merry Hill

Metrocentre

Milton Keynes

Potteries

Trafford Centre

Uxbridge

Victoria Centre

Watford

The new rules are already in place, with the High Court approving the injunction in July this year.