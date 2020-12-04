People throwing New Year’s Eve parties in Airbnbs could face legal action under new rules

4 December 2020, 10:38

Airbnb is taking action about house parties
Airbnb is taking action about house parties. Picture: Getty Images

Airbnb is tackling illegal New Year’s Eve parties with new booking restrictions.

The festive period is looking a little different this year, with strict coronavirus restrictions banning friends and family from mixing in large groups.

And now Airbnb has taken action to make sure revellers don’t break the rules by throwing house parties in their properties this New Year’s Eve.

With clubs and bars facing a curfews in many parts of the UK, and completely closed in others, there is a worry that rule breakers will turn to large gatherings.

But Airbnb has made it clear that it will seek legal action against anyone who tries to celebrate illegally in their home-shares.

NYE will be quieter this year
NYE will be quieter this year. Picture: Getty Images

The company has also said it will stop anyone without a history of positive reviews from making bookings for entire homes on the night of December 31 in the UK.

Customers who can make a booking will have to agree to Airbnb's Parties and Events policy, which states they must not host a party and says they may face legal action if they do.

The policy has also enforced an occupancy cap of 16 people on rentals.

Director of public policy, Patrick Robinson, said: “We know this festive season will be unlike any other and many of us will be toasting the end of an incredibly tough year.

“With that comes a small minority who may try to ruin the celebrations and our message to them is clear – you will not be welcome on Airbnb.

“By bringing in these extra steps, we hope that hosts, guests and local communities can enjoy a safe and peaceful New Year’s Eve.”

Airbnb has also created a virtual support centre and will have ‘safety agents’ on call during NYE to deal with any problems.

This comes after Airbnb revealed they had removed or suspended 800 listings in the UK after a spike in illegal house parties.

They also blocked 13,500 reservation attempts and banned guests under-25s with fewer than three positive reviews from booking entire homes close to where they live.

