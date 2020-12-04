UK weather: Met office issues snow warnings as temperatures plunge to -10C

Snow is predicted across the UK today as temperatures drop.

Parts of the north of England could continue to see ‘significant snow’ today, according to the Met Office.

Areas of the UK experienced the coldest overnight temperatures of the year last night where the mercury dropped to as low as -10C in north west Scotland.

And this icy blast is set to cause showery rain to fall as sleet or snow in parts of Wales and southern England, such as Wiltshire and Hampshire.

In fact, a number of yellow warnings for ice and snow are now in place across large areas of Scotland, Northern Ireland and North Yorkshire.

There is an alert in place until 9am this morning in Durham, Northumberland, Cumbria, North Yorkshire, Dumfries and Galloway and the Scottish Borders.

The Met Office said the cold spell is expected to last until the end of today, before things brighten up.

Chief meteorologist Dan Suri said: "It'll certainly feel more wintry this week, with colder weather bringing a risk of frost, ice and wintry showers

"The risk of snow accumulating is largely confined to the northern half of the UK - mainly over higher ground in Scotland, Wales and northern England."

Heading into the weekend, things are set to stay cold with rain, showers and hill snow continuing across many areas.

There is also the chance of overnight frosts, as deputy chief meteorologist, Dan Harris told BBC: "We could also see some stubborn areas of freezing fog develop more widely, which at this time of year can persist all day.

"However, it's not all doom and gloom, as there's likely to be an increased chance of dry, bright, and perhaps even sunny weather on offer as the weekend progresses."

This comes after bookies have slashed odds on a White Christmas after snow fell across the North on Wednesday.

Coral are offering 1-2 that snow will settle on the big day.

Coral’s John Hill told The Sun: “With heavy snow falling and temperatures dropping to as low as -10C in some parts of the UK, our betting suggests we could be set for the coldest December on record.”

