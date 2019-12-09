NHS staff could get free Uber taxis and Uber Eats over Christmas

NHS staff can claim free Uber rides or food over the festive period (stock images). Picture: Getty

Uber are offering festive discounts to anyone working for the National Health Service.

NHS staff could get 20 per cent off Uber taxis and Uber Eats this Christmas.

You'll need to use your NHS email to be eligible for the offer, and the car-hire company are offering two free rides for hard-working staff.

Read more: The best, craziest and most extravagant celebrity Christmas trees of 2019

What's more, for staff who aren't working over the festive period, Uber Eats are offering two free meals so that they can take advantage.

You have to sign up before 20 December to claim the offer. Picture: Getty

Uber's Jamie Heywood said of the offer: “We all know someone who works tirelessly over Christmas to keep the NHS running and this is our way of saying thank you.

Read more: Look back at Kate Middleton's best outfits from Christmas Day

"For the third year, we’re offering NHS doctors, nurses and support staff a helping hand to get to and from work at Christmas time, when public transport is limited. This year, it’s fantastic to extend the offer to provide a free meal to help make those shifts a little easier."

NHS staff can get free rides to or from work over the Christmas period. Picture: Getty

NHS staff wanting to claim the offer can do so by visiting www.uber.com/nhs and entering their official NHS email address before 9am on Friday 20 December.

You will then be sent codes, which you can use between 23rd and 27th of December, for up to £10 each.

The promotion is open to all NHS staff in the UK (excluding Northern Ireland) aged 18 or over and who have an Uber account.

READ MORE: Shoes, candles and make-up among the most returned Christmas presents every year, study finds