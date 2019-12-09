NHS staff could get free Uber taxis and Uber Eats over Christmas

9 December 2019, 15:46

NHS staff can claim free Uber rides or food over the festive period (stock images)
NHS staff can claim free Uber rides or food over the festive period (stock images). Picture: Getty

Uber are offering festive discounts to anyone working for the National Health Service.

NHS staff could get 20 per cent off Uber taxis and Uber Eats this Christmas.

You'll need to use your NHS email to be eligible for the offer, and the car-hire company are offering two free rides for hard-working staff.

What's more, for staff who aren't working over the festive period, Uber Eats are offering two free meals so that they can take advantage.

You have to sign up before 20 December to claim the offer
You have to sign up before 20 December to claim the offer. Picture: Getty

Uber's Jamie Heywood said of the offer: “We all know someone who works tirelessly over Christmas to keep the NHS running and this is our way of saying thank you.

"For the third year, we’re offering NHS doctors, nurses and support staff a helping hand to get to and from work at Christmas time, when public transport is limited. This year, it’s fantastic to extend the offer to provide a free meal to help make those shifts a little easier."

NHS staff can get free rides to or from work over the Christmas period
NHS staff can get free rides to or from work over the Christmas period. Picture: Getty

NHS staff wanting to claim the offer can do so by visiting www.uber.com/nhs  and entering their official NHS email address before 9am on Friday 20 December.

You will then be sent codes, which you can use between 23rd and 27th of December, for up to £10 each.

The promotion is open to all NHS staff in the UK (excluding Northern Ireland) aged 18 or over and who have an Uber account.

