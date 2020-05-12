You can now buy a 1000-piece puzzle made of just one colour, and it's perfect for lockdown

Are you looking for a real test during lockdown? Picture: Getty/Amazon

By Alice Dear

This entertaining puzzle is sending even the biggest jigsaw fans crazy.

As lockdown continues across the UK, people are turning to indoor activities more and more in order to stay busy and productive.

This means sales of puzzles has seen a huge rise over the past weeks, as people test their patience with a new, or old, hobby.

But if you're looking for something a little more challenging, we've got it.

Amazon are now selling a 1000-piece puzzle which is made up of only one colour.

The puzzle is set to keep you busy as you fit the pieces together without any image reference. Picture: Amazon

The puzzle, which is available on Amazon Prime, comes in just two colours - black and white – and needs the upmost concentration as there is no picture to help you out.

Not only do you not have a picture to go by, but the puzzle is also micro, which means you'll be handling small pieces and trying to find their rightful places.

In fact, the puzzle is so difficult, even the most experienced puzzle masters are finding it difficult.

The 1000-piece puzzle comes in two colours. Picture: Amazon

One person in the reviews section wrote: "Great puzzle, but unfortunately still not half way through! I’m finding it very difficult, but you may find it easier."

Another added: "If you hate someone, or simply enjoy making them suffer, give them this puzzle. My parents have almost gone insane trying to complete this."

A third commented: "Really is pure hell, but very entertaining!"

If you think you or someone you know is up for the challenge, the puzzle is now available online from £31.80, and can be bought here.

