Kodak is selling the world's largest puzzle with a massive 51,300 pieces

By Alice Dear

Looking for an activity to keep you busy during lockdown? A 51,300 piece puzzle should do it.

As lockdown continues across the UK, it's no wonder puzzles have become the 'thing' to do while isolating.

A good puzzle can keep you occupied for hours at a time, and are a great way to escape the worries of the current pandemic.

If you see yourself as a bit of a puzzle master, then you'll be excited to know Kodak is now selling the world's largest puzzle.

The puzzle has a total of 51,300 pieces in it, weighs a massive 18.5kg and covers 16.47 square metres when completed.

The puzzle is made up of 27 individual puzzles that all then fit together to complete the masterpiece.

These 27 individual puzzles alone are made up of 1,900 pieces each.

The pictures are landmarks from around the world, including the Eiffel Tower, London Bridge and other wonders of the world.

Each of these pictures was initially taken by a professional photographer, and then digitally enhanced and printed in high quality, Kodak explain.

However, if you want to get your hands on this famous puzzle, you might have to break the bank as it costs a whopping £400.

If you happen to have £400 just lying around, the puzzle can be bought from Amazon, Serious Puzzles and Puzzle Warehouse.

