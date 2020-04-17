Kodak is selling the world's largest puzzle with a massive 51,300 pieces

17 April 2020, 13:01

Fancy a challenge during lockdown?
Fancy a challenge during lockdown? Picture: Getty/Kodak
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Looking for an activity to keep you busy during lockdown? A 51,300 piece puzzle should do it.

As lockdown continues across the UK, it's no wonder puzzles have become the 'thing' to do while isolating.

A good puzzle can keep you occupied for hours at a time, and are a great way to escape the worries of the current pandemic.

READ MORE: Pizza Express reveal exactly how to recreate their garlic dough balls from home

If you see yourself as a bit of a puzzle master, then you'll be excited to know Kodak is now selling the world's largest puzzle.

Kodak are selling a 51,300 piece puzzle to keep you entertained during the lockdown
Kodak are selling a 51,300 piece puzzle to keep you entertained during the lockdown. Picture: Kodak

The puzzle has a total of 51,300 pieces in it, weighs a massive 18.5kg and covers 16.47 square metres when completed.

The puzzle is made up of 27 individual puzzles that all then fit together to complete the masterpiece.

These 27 individual puzzles alone are made up of 1,900 pieces each.

The puzzle have 27 individual pictures which can then be connected to complete the huge puzzle
The puzzle have 27 individual pictures which can then be connected to complete the huge puzzle. Picture: Getty

The pictures are landmarks from around the world, including the Eiffel Tower, London Bridge and other wonders of the world.

Each of these pictures was initially taken by a professional photographer, and then digitally enhanced and printed in high quality, Kodak explain.

“Each photo was initially taken by a professional photographer, then digitally enhanced and printed in high quality.”

However, if you want to get your hands on this famous puzzle, you might have to break the bank as it costs a whopping £400.

If you happen to have £400 just lying around, the puzzle can be bought from Amazon, Serious Puzzles and Puzzle Warehouse.

READ MORE: Dr Hilary warns public to not wash their cars during lockdown

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

A mum has revealed how she is cheering her kids up during lockdown

Mum shares hilarious towel folding hack that will delight the kids
The UK's cases of coronavirus are increasing daily

Coronavirus UK map: Where in Britain are the confirmed COVID-19 cases as cases rise to 103,093?
Dr Hilary told Good Morning Britain viewers to avoid sleeping in the day in order to improve their quality of sleep at night.

Dr Hilary warns public to not nap in the day during coronavirus lockdown

TV & Movies

A nappy changing hack has gone viral

Mums praise 'mind blowing' nappy changing hack which stops your baby from wiggling
Brits have been urged to release sky lanterns

RSPCA and fire chiefs urge Britons not to release sky lanterns to support the NHS

Trending on Heart

Cheryl has posted an adorable clip with baby Bear

Cheryl shares adorable video of three-year-old son Bear speaking with Geordie accent

Celebrities

The hit show's creator David Briggs isn't happy

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire's creator slams 'evil' Charles Ingram following split public opinion

TV & Movies

Laura Tott revealed her symptoms day-by-day after contracting coronavirus

First Dates waitress Laura Tott updates fans on all her symptoms after contracting coronavirus

Celebrities

Stars such as David Beckham have backed Captain Tom being knighted

Peter Andre and David Beckham rally behind petition to knight Captain Tom after raising £14.5m for NHS

Celebrities

Andrew Whyment has revealed when Coronation Street will be forced off air

Coronation Street’s Andrew Whyment reveals soap will be forced off air if lockdown rules continue

TV & Movies

The star will be back on our screens soon

How old is Brendan Cole, who is his wife and how many children does he have?

Celebrities