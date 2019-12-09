Dozens of bargain homes are up for auction this Christmas – with prices starting at £1 or less

The Christmas property auction takes place this Wednesday. Picture: Getty

Dubbed "the best bargains of 2019", some of the houses are cheaper to purchase than an actual bag of chips!

Dozens of cheap houses are going under the hammer in a Christmas auction this week – and reserve prices start at a tiny £1 or less.

Buyers can get their hands on a selection of two and three bedroom homes across the country at the festive sell-off this coming Wednesday.

Many of the 26 properties up for sale are boarded up and in need of some serious refurbishment, but one two-bed building in Chopwell, near Newcastle Upon Tyne, has a reserve price of zero pence!

Two and three bedroom terraced houses are up for sale in Grimsby. Picture: Getty

The super-discounted portfolio of houses are available in locations including County Durham, Cumbria, Doncaster, Grimsby, Hartlepool, Liverpool, Newcastle, Rotherham, Saltburn and Sunderland.

Real estate of a similar size in areas such as London or the South East in a good state and in expensive areas could sell for millions, meaning buyers could be getting a real bargain.

Gurpreet Bassi, chief executive of Bond Wolfe Auctions – the company handling the sale in Birmingham – said: "These properties obviously need substantial investment but they could be among the best bargains of 2019."

One buyer thinking about snapping up a bargain pad said: "A reserve price of a £1 is less than the 75p cost of the Chocolate Orange you put in your children’s Christmas stocking.

“Obviously the chances of paying a little as that are remote, and they need a lot of work. But it's worth a look when you consider what houses cost down South!"

