Dozens of bargain homes are up for auction this Christmas – with prices starting at £1 or less
9 December 2019, 17:37
Dubbed "the best bargains of 2019", some of the houses are cheaper to purchase than an actual bag of chips!
Dozens of cheap houses are going under the hammer in a Christmas auction this week – and reserve prices start at a tiny £1 or less.
Buyers can get their hands on a selection of two and three bedroom homes across the country at the festive sell-off this coming Wednesday.
Many of the 26 properties up for sale are boarded up and in need of some serious refurbishment, but one two-bed building in Chopwell, near Newcastle Upon Tyne, has a reserve price of zero pence!
The super-discounted portfolio of houses are available in locations including County Durham, Cumbria, Doncaster, Grimsby, Hartlepool, Liverpool, Newcastle, Rotherham, Saltburn and Sunderland.
Real estate of a similar size in areas such as London or the South East in a good state and in expensive areas could sell for millions, meaning buyers could be getting a real bargain.
Gurpreet Bassi, chief executive of Bond Wolfe Auctions – the company handling the sale in Birmingham – said: "These properties obviously need substantial investment but they could be among the best bargains of 2019."
One buyer thinking about snapping up a bargain pad said: "A reserve price of a £1 is less than the 75p cost of the Chocolate Orange you put in your children’s Christmas stocking.
“Obviously the chances of paying a little as that are remote, and they need a lot of work. But it's worth a look when you consider what houses cost down South!"
