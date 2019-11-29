Makeup fans blown away by Huda Beauty's best-selling £56 palettes reduced to £18 in Black Friday sales

29 November 2019, 16:12

There's a lot of different bargains to choose from on the site
Picture: Huda Beauty
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

If you fancy copping a serious beauty bargain then you should definitely check out their sale.

Beauty fans will be shocked by the amazing deals they have at the moment on Huda Beauty, and Twitter is already going wild for it.

The Dubai-born brand, created by YouTuber Huda Kattan has attracted fans from around the world after launching palette after palette, as well as branching in to foundation, primer, concealer, liquid lipsticks and more.

READ MORE: Huda Beauty launch Mercury Retrograde eyeshadow palette

The Desert Dusk palette is in the sale and is a firm favourite with many MUAs
Picture: Huda Beauty

At the moment, there a whopping 40-60% off the entire brand on its site, and makeup fanatics can't believe the discounts!

Their popular 18-shade palettes such as the award-winning Desert Dusk Eyeshadow Palette typically retails for around £56 on most major sites, and it's been slashed to only £18.80!

Also reduced to £18.80 is the Rose Gold Palette REMASTERED, another 18-shade palette, and the New Nude Palette is reduced to £28.80.

There's more than just palettes for sale on the site
Picture: Huda Beauty

Their brand new Mercury Retrograde palette hasn't been reduced, although it was only launched last month so it's understandable, but there's a variety of other new-ish launches on a huge discount.

The smaller nine-shade Obsessions range has endless colour combinations and they vary from £8.40 for the majority of them (down from £21) to £9.20 for the Neon Obsessions range, which were originally £23.

The new Mercury Retrograde palette isn't on sale
Picture: Huda Beauty

As well as the eyeshadow palettes, a number of their sets and other products are slashed in half.

Their Throwback Lip Kit, which contains a Power Bullet Lipstick and a Lip Contour Liner is down from £23 to £13.80.

The FauxFilter foundation - which is absolutely amazing - has been reduced massively from £27 to a whopping £13.50.

