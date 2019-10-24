Huda Beauty launch new Mercury Retrograde palette in UK and fans are already obsessed

24 October 2019, 14:33

The beautifully-coloured palette has us GAGGED
The beautifully-coloured palette has us GAGGED. Picture: Huda

The stunning jewel-toned palette is jam-packed with glitters, metallics and luxe matte shades.

Beauty fans will be over the moon to find out Huda Beauty's newest palette has been announced, and we cannot wait to get our hands on it.

The Mercury Retrograde palette follows in the footsteps of the New Nude, Desert Dusk and Rose Gold Remastered palettes, all of which are hugely successful - but Huda Kattan has brought her A-Game.

The palette launches later today on October 24th, and will be available on a few UK sites such as FeelUnique, Cult Beauty, Selfridges and Harvey Nichols.

The 18-shade palette has the same amount of product as its predecessors, and is the same size, with a huge mirror to help with application.

The palette follows an intergalactic theme, and all of the promo by the company's owner, Huda, has focused around space and starry themed looks.

The palette comes with three dual-ended brushes
The palette comes with three dual-ended brushes. Picture: Huda Beauty

From a matte coral shade to glittery blue and a velvety teal shade, the looks you can create with this palette are seriously varied, and it'll undoubtedly make a great present.

At £58 it's on the pricey side, £2 more expensive than the other same-size palettes, but beauty experts and bloggers are already giving the palette five-star reviews.

Hopefully it means it's worth the dollar as we're grabbing ours ASAP.

