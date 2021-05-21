Optical illusion of girl 'sinking into pavement' has people baffled

21 May 2021, 15:57 | Updated: 21 May 2021, 16:09

Is this girl buried in the cement or are we going blind?
By Alice Dear

Is it just our eyes lying to us, or is this girl half in and half out of that cobble path?

Every now and again an optical illusion starts circulating the web, leaving people questioning what is really happening in the snap.

First it was the picture of the dog that looked like a scary clown, and then the dog that looked like a person heading into a snowy woods – why is this always happening with dogs?

Anyway, we now have a new picture for you to try and wrap your mind around, and it's a real head-scratcher.

The picture was posted on Reddit two weeks ago by a user called u/MK24ever, who captioned it with: "My daughter, where's the rest of her?! Ohh I see, do you?"

Read more: Internet left divided over optical illusion – but do you see a dog or a clown?

The image shows a girl wearing a pink jumper, holding a phone or tablet with long brown hair.

At first glance, the girl looks as though she has been buried in the cement of the pavement, leaving just her torso and arms out.

This picture has not been edited, and actually has a reasonable explanation – you just need to work out what the picture is really showing.

Have you done it yet?

Ok, we'll help you out with this:

That's right! She's just standing behind a wall
That's right! She's just standing behind a wall. Picture: Reddit/u/MK24ever

Yes! The girl is not buried and instead just appears to be as her bottom half has been cut off by a brick wall which blends perfectly with the pavement.

People across the web have been trying to work this one out, with some being more successful than others.

One person on Twitter commented on the picture: "Someone tell me when they see it I have tried and I have failed".

Another nailed it almost straight away, commenting: "A kid standing on a walkway, leaning against a retaining wall. Photo taken from the higher foreground."

Read now: Do you see a dog or a man? Baffling optical illusion leaves people divided

