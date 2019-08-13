When are the Paddington 50p coins released by the Royal Mint and how much are they worth?

The two coins going into circulation show a brightly coloured Paddington, in his iconic blue coat and red hat. Picture: Royal Mint

By Alice Dear

Royal Mint’s Paddington Bear 50p coins have officially gone into circulation.

Coin collectors and Paddington Bear fans will rejoice today as Royal Mint finally put the new 50ps into circulation.

One shows him outside St Paul’s Cathedral on one of the coins, and the Tower Of London on the other.

From the release date to how much their worth, here’s everything you need to know:

When are the Paddington 50p coins released?

Today, the 13th August, the coins have gone into tills at the Royal Mint Experience near Cardiff, Wales.

The coins will be launched nationwide in the coming weeks.

The coins will be launched nationwide in the coming weeks. Picture: Royal Mint

How much are they worth?

For those coin collectors looking to get their hands on this limited edition item, it could be worth a lot money in the future, but only after some time.

Coin expert Colin Bellamy told The Sun: “If this coin enters circulation – at that point, as with all new releases, the coin will sell on eBay for up to ten times face value until supply fulfils initial demand and prices fall."

If you don’t get your hands on one through coincidence, you can buy an uncirculated one for £10.

There will also be 25,000 silver proof editions available to purchase for £65, and 600 gold proof editions for £850.

However, the silver proof ones will be the only coins with the colourful image of Paddington.