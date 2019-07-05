Hack revealed for unlocking shopping trolley without a £1 coin

5 July 2019, 10:47 | Updated: 5 July 2019, 10:55

This simple hack will be handy for anyone who doesn't have the right change on them
This simple hack will be handy for anyone who doesn't have the right change on them. Picture: PA
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The clever tip will make things a whole lot easier when you're struggling to find the right loose change in the car park.

One tactical shopper has revealed the way he unlocks shopping trolleys in the supermarket when he doesn't have the right change.

Dan Drake, from Ipswich in Suffolk posted in a Facebook group sharing his tip and members are impressed by the quick and easy way around a pound coin.

Posting in the Latest Deals, Extreme Coupling & Bargains group, he said: "Just a Sunday tip... If you don't have a pound coin or a trolley coin put 2 20s together & boom it will work".

Dan's tip was shared in the Latest Deals, Extreme Couponing and Bargains group on Facebook
Dan's tip was shared in the Latest Deals, Extreme Couponing and Bargains group on Facebook. Picture: Dan Drake

He shared an image of how he went about it, and the post has attracted nearly a thousand likes already, with hundreds commenting.

Some have praised the tip and how handy it is, and others have agreed, saying they already do the same thing.

Others have chipped in that they wouldn't recommend it as they've had experiences when their trolley has gotten stuck after this.

Read more: This genius hack shows you how to peel prawns in seconds

Some other hacks were mentioned for this, including using the small blue plastic coins that Tesco sometimes hand out to "vote" at the end of your shop, and others added they use the back of their house keys.

We're not sure about you, but we'll be investing in a trolley coin and sticking to that - don't wanna take any risks!

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

PLT shopper Georgia was horrified to find the spiders in her order

PrettyLittleThing shopper horrified to find LIVE spiders in her clothes order

Fashion

The teenager shared the hilarious list of rules to Twitter

Mum makes son, 18, hilarious list of rules he has to follow on his trip to Magaluf
The £8 bra is an absolute bargain and comes in a variety of colours

This £8 recycled microfibre ASOS bra is a godsend for big-boobed women

Fashion

The Ritz was specially designed for women

The lighting in The Ritz's famous Palm Court was designed to make 'ladies look beautiful'
A woman has divided opinion over her decision to breastfeed her 4-year-old son

Mum shares defiant photo of her breastfeeding son, 4

Trending on Heart

Kem has defend Holly and Phil on This Morning

Love Island's Kem Cetinay defends Phillip Schofield amid 'toxic atmosphere' rumours

Celebrities

Craig David to surprise Love Island contestants this weekend with a special guest DJ at the villa's pool party.

Craig David entering Love Island to DJ in SURPRISE SET at villa pool party

TV & Movies

Home and Away has been on air for 31 years

Home and Away 'facing AXE' after more than 30 years on TV

TV & Movies

John McCririck has died aged 79

John McCririck cause of death: How did the racing pundit and Celebrity Big Brother star die?

Celebrities

John McCririck has died aged 79

John McCririck dies aged 79 following health issues

Celebrities

Amy was left heartbroken during last night's show

Amy 'rushed out of the Love Island villa' for therapy after Curtis dumping

TV & Movies