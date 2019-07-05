Hack revealed for unlocking shopping trolley without a £1 coin

This simple hack will be handy for anyone who doesn't have the right change on them. Picture: PA

By Mared Parry

The clever tip will make things a whole lot easier when you're struggling to find the right loose change in the car park.

One tactical shopper has revealed the way he unlocks shopping trolleys in the supermarket when he doesn't have the right change.

Dan Drake, from Ipswich in Suffolk posted in a Facebook group sharing his tip and members are impressed by the quick and easy way around a pound coin.

Posting in the Latest Deals, Extreme Coupling & Bargains group, he said: "Just a Sunday tip... If you don't have a pound coin or a trolley coin put 2 20s together & boom it will work".

Dan's tip was shared in the Latest Deals, Extreme Couponing and Bargains group on Facebook. Picture: Dan Drake

He shared an image of how he went about it, and the post has attracted nearly a thousand likes already, with hundreds commenting.

Some have praised the tip and how handy it is, and others have agreed, saying they already do the same thing.

Others have chipped in that they wouldn't recommend it as they've had experiences when their trolley has gotten stuck after this.

Some other hacks were mentioned for this, including using the small blue plastic coins that Tesco sometimes hand out to "vote" at the end of your shop, and others added they use the back of their house keys.

We're not sure about you, but we'll be investing in a trolley coin and sticking to that - don't wanna take any risks!