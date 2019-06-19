This genius hack shows you how to peel prawns in seconds

People are obsessed with the prawn hack, and have been trying it themselves. Picture: Gettty/SG

By Alice Dear

This cooking hack is a huge game changer.

The Internet is great for many things; directions, communicating, wasting hours on YouTube – and of course, hacks.

Twitter and Instagram are currently covered with people sharing their own hacks from make-up application to kitchen tips and tricks.

We’ve found many over the years that have helped us out while cooking, but none like the latest prawn-peeling hack.

People have been left astonished by the easy trick which allows you to peel prawns in seconds.

READ MORE: Mother shares breastfeeding hack that helps you produce more milk

At the rate I am now convinced I have been breathing all wrong pic.twitter.com/fpyRCRTdwm — Proxcey ✪ (@ItsProxcey) June 18, 2019

In a video being shared on Twitter at the moment, a collection of cooking and food prepping hacks are shown off.

From peeling your garlic in two simple steps, to taking fish skin off in a matter of moments, the video is a game changer.

One of the hacks that stands out the most uses the prong of a fork to de-shell prawns.

In the footage, the person slides the far left prong of the fork up through the back if the prawn’s shell, and then pulls away to quickly release the fish from the casing.

The hack means you can peel prawns in seconds. Picture: Getty

People are obsessed with the hack, and have been trying it themselves.

One person commented: “The prawn one is the best hack ever!”

Another person added: “What is this wizardry!?”

The video also shows you how to peel the skin off a peach using boiling water, how to de-shell a lobster leg with a towel as well as how to snack on pineapple the right way.