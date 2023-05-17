Worker padlocks milk closed in office fridge to stop colleagues stealing it
17 May 2023, 14:01
People online can't decide whether it's petty or just very smart.
If you work in an office, you know that there are people around that tend to think it something is in the fridge it is up for grabs to anyone.
Despite putting labels on things or posting notices, office workers continue to run into the issue of protecting their precious drinks, food and snacks.
Well, one person who decided to take the protection of their products into their own hands has gone viral for padlocking the lid of their milk shut.
The picture showing the padlocked milk was taken shared on Reddit by someone going under the name of @Vented55.
The picture shows a number of bottles of milk in a work fridge, but one stands out as it has a special lid fitted to the top which appears to stop anyone who doesn't have the key from drinking their milk.
The picture was posted with the caption: "Peak pettiness or justifiable security in the office kitchen?"
People on the forum have been left debating whether the move is genius or just super petty.
One person commented: "It's not any more petty than using a locker to store your belongings, or locking up your bike. It's not petty to stop people from stealing your stuff."
Another wrote: "100% justifiable if some thieving t**t has been nicking what they paid for."
A third posted: "Shame that it is necessary. Thieving colleagues are not a pleasant thing. But as it is necessary, absolutely the right thing to do."
