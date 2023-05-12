Family send angry letter to neighbours requesting they stop BBQ as smell makes them 'sick'

Family send angry letter to neighbours requesting they stop BBQ as smell makes them 'sick'. Picture: Getty/Facebook/@HeyPerth

By Alice Dear

A family that only eats plant-based food claimed they were left 'upset and sick' after their neighbours started barbecuing.

A letter sent to a neighbour from a vegan family has gone viral after they requested they stop barbecuing.

It all started when the family from Perth, Australia, sent a letter to their neighbour to ask them politely to shut their kitchen window when they are cooking.

The letter explained that they were vegan and only ate plant-based food and so the smell makes them feel 'upset' and 'sick.'

Things escalated when, over a recent weekend, the neighbours had people over for a barbecue in the garden.

The family's BBQ was not appreciated by their vegan neighbours [Stock Image]. Picture: Alamy

The follow-up letter from the vegan family was less polite this time, and told the neighbours they were "taking the mickey" with their actions.

The first handwritten note, which was shared online by the recipient, read: "Hello Neighbour. Could you please shut your side window when cooking please. My family are vegan (we eat only plant-based foods) and the smell of the meat you cook makes us feel sick and upset."

The letter was signed off with: "We would appreciate your understanding. Thanks."

Following a BBQ held over the weekend, however, the recipient received another letter from the vegan family.

The first letter sent by the family asked their neighbours to keep a specific window shut when they are cooking in the kitchen. Picture: Facebook/ @HeyPerth

This one was also shared online, although the family made it clear in the note that they were not happy about the first one being made public.

The secondary letter read: "Hello Kylie, you are taking the mickey out of me and have been downright rude.

"I raised my concerns of the smell of meat making my family sick and upset and you go and have a BBQ on Saturday night, inviting lots of people and you knew this would affect me and my family."

It continued: "My friend Tina told me you took my letter to social media and it backfired on you which is 'just deserts'.

"Please no more BBQs and please keep that window closed when cooking otherwise I'm going to report you and go to social media too."

The second letter asked the neighbours to stop barbecuing. Picture: Facebook/ @HeyPerth

People have been divided over the fallout. While some people have been supportive of the neighbour and her rights to cook what she wants (with or without windows open), others have said that the issue could have been dealt with better.

One person commented: "Unfortunately that’s not how the world works. Teach your kids about community and respecting differences but by all means keep up your own choices."

Another wrote: "Your neighbours have every right to cook what they choose in their kitchen, you do not own air. You have every right to cook what you want in your kitchen and know you and your family understand that and respect it and others."

A third person shared their own views, commenting: "A little courtesy goes a long way, it's not like they are asking you to wash their car or clean their house.

"It would be nice to see some respect for your neighbours, and not publicly trying to shame them for holding strong ethical morals."

