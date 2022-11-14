Woman furious as neighbour's ‘shrieking’ children use trampoline outside bedroom window

A woman has complained about children playing outside her window. Picture: Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

One Mumsnet user has complained after her new neighbours put their noisy children's trampoline outside her window.

A woman has fumed online after her neighbours decided to get a trampoline in their back garden.

The anonymous Mumsnet user explained that the kids who live next door have started to use the trampoline which has been put up just ‘five metres’ away from her bedroom window.

She says they make a ‘terrible shrieking’ noise while she’s trying to work from home which is impacting her wellbeing.

She explained: "Old lady next door moved into a care home. New family have moved in with four young kids and a dog.

A woman has asked for advice after a new family moved in. Picture: Getty Images

"During Covid lockdowns, the old lady's family set up a trampoline at the top of the garden in front of her conservatory.

"It was so that grandchildren could come into the garden and play and she could watch them from the conservatory without risk, etc.

"But the trampoline in its current position is about five metres from my loft office and our bedroom window."

The woman went to say the prospect of four children using the trampoline again through the winter is distressing her.

She went on: "The noise/shrieking etc from kids in summer was terrible and meant I couldn't have my window open while working and occasionally had to end zoom calls as it was too distracting.

Would you ask your neighbours to move their trampoline. Picture: Alamy

"The trampoline is also about four metres from our patio (on other side of fence) so also spoilt quiet evenings sitting out, etc.

"During Covid, I just accepted this, but the prospect of years of four children using it so close is depressing!”

She went on to ask whether she should ask the new neighbours to move the trampoline.

Unsurprisingly, the post attracted a lot of comments, with one writing: "I'd politely ask if they could move the trampoline to the previous location. Hopefully, they're reasonable people.

"It's easier to move the trampoline than it is to make kids be quiet.”

Someone else wrote: "You could politely ask could they move it back where it was because you work from home, but they could equally say no. Worth asking though."

Read more