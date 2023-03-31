Mum receives 'threatening note' from neighbour ordering kids to be quiet between 7am and 7pm

A mum has revealed the note she was sent by a neighbour. Picture: Getty Images/Unknown

By Naomi Bartram

A shocked mum received a hand-written note, threatening to make a complaint if she doesn't stop her kids from 'banging around'.

A mum was left horrified after her neighbour posted her a ‘threatening note’ telling her to keep her kids quiet for 12 hours a day.

Sent on Sunday 26h March, the hand-written letter criticised the mum and threatened to lodge a formal complaint with the building management.

"Hi neighbour, we can hear banging almost every day that starts from early morning,” it reads.

“It's disturbing our sleep, particularly on weekends.”

A woman shared a photo from her neighbour online. Picture: Unknown

They went on to ask the mum to have 'a little consideration' for those living next door, as the 'noise radiates around'.

"We would appreciate it if you could please stop the noise and have a little consideration for your neighbours and that you live in an apartment block where the noise radiates around.

"If you are unable to control the noise, we may need to lodge a formal complaint to building management. Thanking you for your consideration."

Sharing the note online, the mum explained she had lived in the same rented apartment for six years with ‘no issues’, but has recently had trouble with her toddlers.

One mum was outraged by a note she was given by a neighbour. Picture: Getty

She said: "Wake up at 7, go to bed at 7, and construction can start at 7am anyway.

"He doesn't bang every day, only throws toys when having tantrums which can be quite frequent I guess.

"I think the banging she is talking about is when they drop toys in the morning or run as we have floorboards. We are doing our best."

Many sympathised with the mum, with one person writing: "They don't have a leg to stand on. The noise isn't malicious, partying, or brawls. It is just children. Some people want the quiet of a house at the price of a unit."

Someone else related: "Sadly if the peace and enjoyment of the neighbours are breached you can get an eviction notice.”

But a third wrote: "Everyone has the right to the quiet enjoyment of their property."