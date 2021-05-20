Full list of baby names at risk of going extinct in the UK - including Gemma, Rebecca and Kieran

20 May 2021, 13:23

A list of all the baby names which could go extinct
A list of all the baby names which could go extinct. Picture: Getty Images
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

The names Gemma and Kieran are at risk of becoming ‘endangered’ after a huge drop in popularity.

Picking out the perfect name is one of the biggest decisions any new parent has to make.

But it looks like some monikers are in danger of becoming extinct, with new research revealing the UK’s most endangered choices.

Analysis by label manufacturer My Nametags found that Gemma and Kieran have dramatically dipped in popularity with a decline of 68% and 65% over the last decade.

Read more: 'My best friend is furious my baby has same name as her ex... should I change it?'

The names Gemma and Kieran could be at risk of being 'endangered'
The names Gemma and Kieran could be at risk of being 'endangered'. Picture: Getty Images

The company added there were only 36 uses of the name Gemma in 2020, and none so far in 2021, while there have been four Kierans this year.

Analysis of more than 1.5 million names also found other choices on the endangered list include Tia, Aimee, Rebecca and Heather.

Meanwhile for boys, it includes Scott, Kyle, Ross and Reece.

On the opposite end of the scale, My Nametags has seen a rise in the use of names such as Albie, Bertie, Teddy, Belle and Ronnie.

Arlo, Seb and Penelope also feature on the list of the fastest growing names.

Lars B. Andersen, Managing Director at My Nametags, said: "Our analysis revealed that names once popular with Baby Boomers, such as Gemma, Kieran, Hannah, and Ryan, are experiencing a steep decline in overall popularity.

"These names are being replaced by new favourites, and we were interested to find that modern parents tend to fall into three distinct camps when it comes to naming their children.

"The data shows a strong trend for modern names influenced by pop culture, vintage names that are having a come-back, and shortened versions of more traditional names, such as Ronnie and Albie.

She added: "We hope that our list can provide some inspiration to expectant parents – and perhaps even help to save Gemma and Kieran from total extinction!"

Names such as Ronnie and Albie are more popular than ever
Names such as Ronnie and Albie are more popular than ever. Picture: Getty Images

Baby names most at risk of extinction:

Girls

  • Gemma (-68%)
  • Tia (-60%)
  • Aimee (-59%)
  • Rebecca (-59%)
  • Heather (-59%)

Boys

  • Kieran (-65%)
  • Scott (-60%)
  • Kyle (-57%)
  • Ross (-54%)
  • Reece (-51%)

Baby names growing in popularity

Girls

  • Aria (+597%)
  • Harper (+317%)
  • Penelope (+290%)
  • Mila (+261%)
  • Quinn (+232%)

Boys

  • Albie (+282%)
  • Arlo (+265%)
  • Seb (+223%)
  • Joey (+218%)
  • Teddy (+211%)

Now read: Parents turn abandoned garden into incredible kids adventure park using Facebook bargains

More Parenting

See more More Parenting

A woman has asked whether she should change her baby name

'My best friend is furious my baby has same name as her ex... should I change it?'
Brain McFadden has become a dad again

Brian McFadden and fianceé Danielle Parkinson welcome first baby together

Celebrities

The couple have showed off the incredible transformation

Parents turn abandoned garden into incredible kids adventure park using Facebook bargains
Disneyland's Snow White ride causes controversy over scene of kiss 'without consent'

Disneyland's Snow White ride causes controversy over scene of kiss 'without consent'
Headteacher wants teachers to stop using phrase 'good morning boys and girls' in classes

Headteacher wants teachers to stop using phrase 'good morning boys and girls' in classes

TV & Movies

Trending on Heart

What other characters will be returning for the Friends reunion?

What guest stars will return for the Friends reunion?

TV & Movies

Innocent fans recognise Matty's dad Gary

Innocent viewers recognise Matty's dad Gary Walker from Waterloo Road

TV & Movies

Will the Friends reunion be a new episode?

Is the Friends reunion a new episode?

TV & Movies

Coronation Street's Dev is played by Jimmi Harkishin

How old is Dev Alahan in Coronation Street and what do we know about Jimmi Harkishin?

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon has redecorated her kids' Wendy House

Stacey Solomon shows off incredible transformation of kids' Wendy house

Celebrities

Rain is set to batter Britain this week

UK weather: Met Office issues warning as month's worth of rain set to batter Britain

News